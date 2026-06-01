Liam Jacobs makes political U-turn to DA ahead of local government elections

Patriotic Alliance (PA) Johannesburg councillor Liam Jacobs had made a political about-turn to the Democratic Alliance ahead of the local elections after dumping the Patriotic Alliance.

The switch, less than a year after his departure, was met with open jubilation by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday.

Jacobs had previously served as the DA Students’ Organisation leader and moved to being a member of parliament for the party and represented it at the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture before jumping ship to the PA last June. He then served as a PA councillor for Johannesburg following that.

Political career alignment

He said he had to question whether his political career was aligned with the values he was raised with and the values of the constitution.

“We are taught that this is all we have, that we are all we have, regardless of the colour of our skin. That it is only us that are able to solve the problems that we have; that we only have each other to solve these problems. That is something that we can never take for granted, that we have each other regardless of the colour of our skin.

“On top of that, it comes to why we are here in the first place. We are here to beat corruption whenever it shows its hand, or its face. We are here to protect the constitution of this country no matter what and protect those values,” said Jacobs.

‘A symbolic homecoming’

In an upbeat and triumphant message, Hill-Lewis painted Jacobs’ return as a symbolic homecoming, presenting it as proof of the party’s growing pull and its ambition to position itself as a unifying political home amid shifting alliances and rising electoral tension.

Hill-Lewis said Jacobs left the PA because he witnessed that the party has failed to deliver on promises.

“The DA is growing across communities and across the country because more and more South Africans can see that we are serious about the future. We are not interested in the politics of chaos, personality cults, and empty promises.

‘The will to correct course’

“People sometimes take the wrong road. What matters is whether they are willing to correct course and recommit themselves to the work of building a better South Africa. That is a sign of maturity and braveness. Liam has done that, and we welcome him back,” said Hill-Lewis.

Hill-Lewis said they do not believe in the kind of politics where relationships are permanently broken or people are written off after disagreements, adding that this approach is unhealthy both in politics and in life.

He said South Africa needs a political alternative that rises above resentment, division and individual personalities and that the Democratic Alliance represents that alternative.

As the country approaches the November elections, he said, the party is calling on people from all communities to come together to help build a country that works for everyone.

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