Lily Mine tragedy haunts NPA head Shamila Batohi as she nears retirement

ActionSA has called for National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to be held accountable for failure to act in the Lily Mine tragedy.

The party’s Mpumalanga member of the provincial legislature, Thoko Mashiane, said the lack of progress in the case nearly a decade after the disaster reflects poorly on the leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Nine years have passed since Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi, and Solomon Nyirenda were trapped when their container sank underground due to an implosion on February 5, 2016.

Their bodies have never been recovered, and no prosecutions have followed.

Mashiane said the families of the victims continue to wait for justice, despite what ActionSA believes are clear signs of negligence and regulatory failure.

She described the long delay in the case as unacceptable and deeply distressing.

Court order not followed

She accused Batohi of failing to comply with a court order instructing the NPA to act on the matter, saying the action shows a serious disregard for the authority of the judiciary and a breach of constitutional obligations.

“This failure is made even more serious by the fact that you did not follow a court order instructing the National Prosecuting Authority to act in this matter,” Mashiane said.

“The disregard of a court order is a direct affront to the authority of the judiciary and represents a grave breach of constitutional obligations.

“The absence of progress in the Lily Mine case sends a chilling message to mine workers and their families across the country: that their lives can be lost without consequence and that justice is optional when powerful interests are involved.

“This undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust in the National Prosecuting Authority.”

Batohi urged to act decisively

She said leadership at the prosecuting authority requires urgency, courage, and results, adding that explanations and delays cannot replace justice for the families affected by the Lily Mine tragedy.

She said Batohi should act decisively and transparently, warning that until those responsible are held to account, the Lily Mine case will remain a symbol of institutional failure and justice denied.

Sunday World previously reported that Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu announced that the recovery of the three bodies would cost R18-million.

ActionSA has made attempts to retrieve the bodies at its cost, but this has not been successful.

