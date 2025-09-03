Limpopo ANC awaits Luthuli House guidance to deal with Stanley Mathabatha issue

The ANC in Limpopo will wait for the national office bearers to provide guidance on how to handle Stanley Chupu Mathabatha stepping aside from his position as provincial chairperson.

This comes after Mathabatha announced he was stepping aside in a leaked letter dated September 1 to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, citing widespread unethical behaviour and misconduct that contradicts party values in connection with the Vhembe and Waterberg regions conference.

ANC Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC) spokesperson Jimmy Machaka stated that although they have seen the contents of Mathabatha’s letter, they were not ready to speak about it.

“We have received a copy of the letter from comrade Chupu Mathabatha, in which he indicated that he is stepping aside from his responsibilities, but as the province, we are constrained from engaging on the content of the letter, as it was addressed to the national officials.

“Consequently, the ANC will await guidance from the national [officials] on how to deal with this matter going forward, once it has been duly processed internally,” Machaka said.

The Limpopo PEC made this statement after the ANC Youth League in Limpopo recommended on Tuesday that its mother body reject Mathabatha’s step-aside letter, claiming his decision was cowardly because he fled rather than confront the urgent issues.

Mbalula to meet Mathabatha

“If there is regeneration in the character of the movement, it is the role of its leadership to take responsibility,” the youth league said in a statement.

“Do not run away from the issues instead of providing leadership. In our observation, this is a sign of cowardice.”

Mbalula and Mathabatha were expected to meet on Wednesday at the organisation’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg to discuss the matter.

On Thursday, there will be a follow-up meeting with the provincial leadership of Limpopo to talk about the concerns brought up by Mathabatha.

Responding to the saga, the ANC spokesperson Mahlengeni Bhengu said: “The ANC registers its dismay that this correspondence first surfaced on social media before internal party protocols were observed.

“We reiterate that proper organisational procedure must always be followed, and internal discipline respected, as guided by the constitution of the African National Congress.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content