Limpopo ANC bigwig accuses fellow comrades of ‘academic fraud’

An ANC member of the Limpopo provincial legislature, Che Selane, could be in hot water after implying that many in the party’s provincial leadership attained their academic qualifications fraudulently.

The former ANC Youth League provincial secretary has alleged that some leaders of the ANC in the province have bought academic qualifications from private institutions.



Selane said this during an interview with local podcaster Fortune Maswanganyi.

He alleged that ANC members in Limpopo, including those currently serving in the provincial executive committee (PEC), had purchased their academic qualifications.

Provincial leaders labelled as dumberheads

In the podcast that has gone viral on social media platforms, Selane urges his host to do a background check on the ANC leaders, whom he labels as dunderheads who cannot outsmart him.



“The reality is that most comrades of the ANC in Limpopo, starting with the PEC, if you can ask them which institutions [they] are enrolled [in] or have acquired their qualifications, you will find that they are from private institutions, Selane said.

“Private institutions are there for money and profit. They go there with a lot of money, and these institutions give them those courses.”

Selane said should there be an investigation into the academic records among the comrades, many of them will be arrested.

From being an esteemed academic with a Doctor of Philosophy, Selane is now a persona non grata who has riled the top brass.

Utterances were reckless and malicious

Provincial party spokesperson Jimmy Machaka was the first to chastise Selane for his remarks.

In a strongly worded letter, Machaka demands that Selane be taken to a disciplinary hearing, saying his utterances were reckless, malicious, baseless, and have brought the party into disrepute.

“You cannot have an MPL [member of the provincial legislature] of the ANC taking on a public platform to undermine and put the organisation and its caucus in the provincial legislature into disrepute. He must explain his utterances before the ANC.

“Selane should account for his utterances, which he made under studio lights, flashes, and cameras,” said Machaka.

“Should he be found to have breached the ANC constitution Rule 25, he should be subjected to the provincial disciplinary hearing.”

Accusations send wrong message

Machaka added that Selane’s accusations send a wrong impression about the ANC to the public and undermine the integrity of ANC members in the province.

“I have written a letter in my personal capacity to the PEC, the provincial secretary Reuben Madadze, the caucus chief whip in the legislature, and Essop Mokonyane requesting the executive to act on Selane’s remarks.

“Comrade Che has made various utterances during the podcast that stripped off the ANC, its leaders, and its members naked.

“I submit that the utterances of Che undermined fellow deployees in the ANC in caucus and in the legislature. Should he be found to be in the wrong, he should face the music.”

