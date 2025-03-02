Limpopo ANC regions race against time to hold conferences

The clock is ticking for ANC Limpopo’s regions to hold elective conferences in the coming few weeks to choose the next crop of leaders who will become the local faces of the governing party in next year’s crucial municipal elections.

Lobbyists from the ANC Peter Mokaba region are discussing the possibility of a unity slate that would see John Mpe, the current leader of the region and mayor of the Polokwane Local Municipality, vying for re-election with Mamedupi Teffo as his deputy.

Teffo, who is the mayor of Capricorn Municipality and the ANC Women’s League provincial chair, was initially set on contesting Mpe but has since put brakes on her plan to allow further discussions.

