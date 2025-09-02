Limpopo ANCYL calls party leadership to reject Stanley Mathabatha’s step aside letter

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo has called on the ANC leadership to reject Chupu Mathabatha’s step-aside letter.

In the media statement, the league’s Provincial Secretary, Phineas Sebola, said if Mathabatha feels what he calls his integrity is too big for the ANC, he might as well pen a short resignation letter without causing drama.

“And this must be accompanied by a resignation from parliament and his role as deputy minister,” said Sebola.

Mathabatha ‘a coward’

Added Sebola in a media statement: “The ANCYL Limpopo recognises Mathabatha as one of the tried and tested cadres of the movement with a rich track record in the struggle of our people. Above all, he came back to the province when the ANC and the government of Limpopo needed a leader to stabilise the province both politically and administratively. It will be a great loss for a movement to lose an experienced veteran, especially during this renewal phase.

“The ANC Limpopo does acquiesce with the claims of the ANC having its own challenges, hence the renewal project. However, we receive this letter with ambivalent feelings on the basis of the messenger of this message. It can’t be a provincial chairperson who is expected to provide a perspicacious assessment of the situation and therefore provide a solution. Instead, we are being dragged into this dramatic posture as a movement.

“The ANCYL Limpopo further refuses the characterisation of the ANC as purported in the letter. If there is regeneration in the character of the movement, it is the role of its leadership to take responsibility. Not to run away from the issues instead of providing leadership, and in our observation, this is a sign of cowardice,” read the statement.

Rampant unethical behaviour

The ANCYL was responding to Mathabatha’s step-aside letter in which he (Mathabatha) cited misconduct and rampant unethical behaviour that goes against the party values in relation to the conference of the Vhembe and Waterberg regions for his sudden stepping aside.

The letter read: “I would like to formally inform the national executive committee of my decision to step aside as the chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo province, effective immediately.

“This decision is motivated by the concerning misconduct and lack of ANC values that I have observed within the organisation in the province. Prticularly in relation to the processes towards and conduct within the conference of the Vhembe and Waterberg regions,” said Mathabatha.

