Limpopo finance MEC sets aside over R50m for new ambulances

The health department received a lion’s share of the provincial budget, which was presented by Kgabo Mahoai, the Limpopo MEC for finance, for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

Delivering the budget speech at the provincial legislature in Lebowakgomo, Mahoai highlighted steady growth over the medium-term expenditure framework, allocating the health department a staggering R26.074-billion.

“This allocation will include R54.654-million for the procurement of additional ambulances and R4.202-billion in conditional grant funding for district healthcare, HIV/Aids, health profession training, health tertiary services, National Health Insurance, and health infrastructure,” said Mahoai.

The Limpopo Economic Development Agency’s long-overdue move from Lebowakgomo to Polokwane appears to be happening now that Mahoai has allotted R2.287-billion, which includes R1.144-billion set aside for the transfer.

“R102.064 million for the Limpopo Tourism Agency, R72.143-million for the Limpopo Gambling Board, Great North Transport, and R206.667-million for the acquisition of buses,” he added.

Traditional council offices

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs has been on a drive to improve the standard of traditional council smooth running of their affairs.

Mahoai boosted the department with an allocation of R2.573-billion. He said R30-million will be spent on traditional council offices.

“R25-million will be used for construction of traditional council offices and R5-million for furniture for traditional council offices.

“Conditional grant funding of R925.163-million for human settlements development and R181.106-million for informal settlement upgrading.”

The rest of the budget allocation will go towards:

Office of the Premier: R554.810-million;

Legislature: R671.660-million;

Education: R902.101-million;

Agriculture: R32.792-million, with an additional R10-million for Lebowakgomo Broiler houses;

Provincial treasury: R512.897-million;

Transport and community safety: R3.025-billion, including R281.188-million for provincial priorities and R485.037-million conditional grant funding for public transport operations;

Public works, roads and infrastructure: R5.627-billion;

Sport, arts, and culture: R877.492-million.