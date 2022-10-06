Limpopo premier Mathabatha drops axe on five cabinet members

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha on Thursday axed five members of his cabinet.

Out in the cold are Dr Dickson Namane Masemola, the former social development MEC, sport, arts and culture MEC Thandi Moraka, transport, safety and liaison MEC Polly Boshielo, agriculture and rural development MEC Nandi Ndalane, and Jerry Ndo, the former deputy speaker.

Mathabatha’s new cabinet consists of department of education MEC Mavhungu Leruli-Ramakhanya, transport and community safety MEC Radzilani, public works, roads and infrastructure MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale, department of social development MEC Nandi Ndalane, department of health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba, provincial treasury MEC Seaparo Sekwati, department of agriculture and rural development MEC Thabo Mokone, department of economic development, environment and tourism MEC Rodgers Monama, co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu, and sport, arts and culture MEC Sibanda-Kekana.

ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said the ANC in the province has no doubt that the changes will not only improve the provincial government’s capacity to deliver basic services to the people but will also accelerate the pace in which services are delivered.

Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial legislature changes are as follows: Tshitereke Matibe will be deployed as the deputy speaker of the Limpopo legislature, Masemola and Ndou will replace Tebogo Mamorobela and Lillian Mamaregane in the National Council of Provinces, who will be redeployed to the Limpopo legislature.

Machaka said: “The ANC in Limpopo commits itself to work with all the appointed deployees and will further give them all the necessary support in the execution of their mandate.”

