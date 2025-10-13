Livestream | Deputy police boss Shadrack Sibiya testifies at parliament ad hoc committee

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya will today deliver his testimony before the Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal top cop general Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Sibiya has been accused of supporting the ‘illegal’ disbandment of the political killings task team and ordering the return of the documents held by the task team to Pretoria.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has also linked Sibiya to the alleged Big Five syndicates leader Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala through his phone records.

