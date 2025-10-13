Livestream | Mandlanga Commission of Inquiry, Monday 13 October 2025

After a 12-day break, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system will resume its proceedings on Monday, October 13.

Monday’s proceedings will commence with the commission’s evidence leaders applying for the public hearings on the day to be conducted in camera, in a closed session.

In addition, the national crime intelligence head and project leader of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) SAPS political killings task team, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, will not be testifying on Monday. This after the commission’s proceedings were adjourned last week Wednesday due to his ill health.