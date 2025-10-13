Politics

Livestream | Mandlanga Commission of Inquiry, Monday 13 October 2025

By Sunday World

After a 12-day break, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system will resume its proceedings on Monday, October 13.

WATCH:

Monday’s proceedings will commence with the commission’s evidence leaders applying for the public hearings on the day to be conducted in camera, in a closed session.

In addition, the national crime intelligence head and project leader of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) SAPS political killings task team, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, will not be testifying on Monday. This after the commission’s proceedings were adjourned last week Wednesday due to his ill health.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.