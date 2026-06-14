Illegal immigration is out of control

I am writing to express my concerns about illegal foreign nationals in South Africa.

Illegal immigration is causing tension in numerous ways,from unregistered spaza shops that are not adhering to by-laws, resulting in innocent people consuming expired food items, to high unemployment, crime, drugs and competition for economic opportunities.

In South Africa we have our share of problems, including the ones I mentioned above.

We should at least try to fix the issues before we welcome people from other countries.

The government has tried to use police and border patrol to control the influx of illegal immigrants but it continues to remain out of control.

The fact that undocumented immigrants enter outside official channels makes them frequently untraceable.

Gauteng police have stated that as of 2017, up to 60% of violent crime suspects were undocumented immigrants.

It is time to protect what is left of our country before it’s too late and we lose it all.