Luthuli House orders Bheki Mtolo to apologise to Nehawu

Controversial ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo has been directed to issue an apology and retract his comments about the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

This follows a meeting at Luthuli House on Monday, where it was resolved that Mtolo’s remarks were inappropriate and excessive.

Fikile Mbalula, ANC secretary-general, said the retraction was unconditional after it was found, and Mtolo admitted that his remarks were misplaced and overboard.

Mbalula highlighted that, as allies, they decided that the matter should not be resolved in the courts. However, the two organisations should rather meet and discuss the differences.

R2-million lawsuit

The decision reflects a commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue rather than litigation.

Mtolo had accused Nehawu of being key role players in causing destruction in service delivery across various government portfolios.

This accusation prompted Nehawu to file a R2-million lawsuit against Mtolo and the ANC at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The legal action underscored the seriousness of the dispute and the need for a resolution.

Mbalula said the Monday meeting concluded that, in turn of the retraction, Nehawu would also drop the charges in relation to the matter.

“The meeting appreciated that comrade Mtolo’s remarks were unfortunate and that the platform chosen to air such views exacerbated tensions rather than fostering constructive political engagement within the alliance,” Mbalula said.

“We therefore resolved that Bheki Mtolo, the provincial secretary of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, will issue an unconditional apology to Nehawu and retract the unfortunate remarks he made.”

Personal attacks are counterproductive

He emphasised that personal attacks are counterproductive in addressing internal issues within political structures.

Mbalula expressed approval of the resolution reached through a constructive process of engagement.

In peace efforts, he said it was agreed to organise a joint programme with Cosatu and Nehawu in KwaZulu-Natal.

This programme aims to engage with grassroots workers and address the underlying issues that have strained relations between the parties.

The goal is to improve collaboration and strengthen alliances moving forward.

