Luthuli House: ‘There’s prima facie evidence of misconduct in Joburg ANC conference’

The battle over the legitimacy, or lack thereof, of the ANC Joburg regional conference held late last year is far from over.

This after a new twist by the former liberation movement’s head office – Luthuli House – on Tuesday, which said there was prima facie evidence of foul play in the now controversial conference.

The posture by the head office follows ugly scenes over the weekend of an alleged discovery of ballot papers from that conference stored at a house of the elections agency that oversaw the election process at the regional conference.

Evidence discovered during raid

“On Sunday, 25 January 2025, members of the SAPS, accompanied by ANC security personnel, conducted an onsite inspection at premises where alleged serious misconduct was taking place involving the service provider appointed to assist in the administration of the recent Regional Conference of the ANC Johannesburg Region,” reads the statement issued by ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu.

“The visit followed an internal investigation launched by the Office of the Secretary General, based on a tip-off. The investigation confirmed prima facie misconduct. Based on this information, ANC security reported the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“The ANC regards these allegations as extremely serious. If proven, they would have the effect of bringing the ANC into disrepute and drawing into question the credibility and integrity of internal ANC electoral processes. This would call for disciplinary action and, possibly also, the institution of criminal charges.”

Gag order on members

The ANC head honchos at its HQ, located at Pixley ka Seme Street in Joburg city centre, have thus imposed a gag order on other structures speaking on the matter.

This follows a highly charged reaction by newly elected leaders of the Joburg regional executive committee (REC) led by regional secretary Sasabona Manganye on Monday, labelling the Sunday events that head office views as prima facie evidence as “a movie”.

Manganye slammed the apparent discovery of the alleged ballot papers. He called it a well-orchestrated and choreographed political offensive by “counterrevolutionary forces” to malign the newly elected REC.

He raised concern at the “silence” of the ANC provincial task team over the events. And he said they would write to the structure to seek an audience for them with the national officials. This is order to vent their misgivings about the suspected plot to soil their legitimacy.

“The ANC Electoral Commission that presided over the 16th Regional Conference was properly constituted by NEC deployees to Gauteng, including Comrades Sihle Zikalala and Mahlengi Bhengu. PTT deployees to Johannesburg led by Comrades Oscar Mathafa, Andiswa Mosai, and Craig Cornish. Alliance representatives including Sanco Deputy Chairperson Comrade Puseletso Nzimande. ANC Leagues representatives; and an independent Election Agency appointed by national structures. This process was inclusive, credible, and constitutionally sound. Decisively refuting all insinuations of manipulation,” said Manganye on Monday night.

Internal probe will follow party guidelines

“The Secretary General, Cde Fikile Mbalula, through the Provincial Coordinator, Comrade Hope Papo, confirmed that all matters relating to the 16th Regional Conference will be processed and finalised by the ANC Electoral Commission strictly in accordance with the ANC Constitution and conference guidelines. The REC cautions against any attempt to delegitimise constitutional outcomes through commentary outside these established processes.

“We call on all ANC members, zones, and branches to remain vigilant, disciplined. [To remain] united in defence of the ANC Constitution and the democratic traditions of our movement.”

Luthuli House bosses have moved with speed to gag all party members from airing their views on the saga. They say all structures are strictly instructed “not to make any public statements” on the matter until head office has resolved the matter.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content