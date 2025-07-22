Luvo Makasi breaks silence: ‘I wasn’t involved in Seta panel scandal’

Businessman Luvo Makasi has come out to distance himself from the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) panel scandal that cost now former Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nobuhle Nkabane her job.

Makasi was mentioned during a Portfolio Committee meeting last Friday for having approached Advocate Terry Motau with a view to having him on the so-called panel that never was, which supposedly advised Nkabane to appoint ANC cadres into the Seta boards.

That process was abandoned following a backlash and huge public outcry, at which point Nkabane created a story that the ANC cadres were recommended by an independent panel.

Minister’s false claims

Nkabane had claimed, wrongly so, that this so-called independent panel was chaired by Motau SC, who quickly moved to squash the claim as a blue lie. This opened a can of worms leading to Nkabane’s axing by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Makasi has admitted to knowing Motau SC. But he insists that he was not involved in the Seta panel scandal in which Motau’s name was dragged in by Nkabane. The now former minister later apologised, setting herself up for perjury.

Makasi is adamant that he only approached Motau after Nkabane’s advisor, Asisipho Solani, had sought his opinion on possible people in the legal profession to appoint to the Seta board’s independent panel.

“In response, our client (Makasi) suggested three senior counsels as potential candidates. Mr Solani indicated that he was comfortable with Advocate Terry Motau. Our client, in turn, then contacted Adv Motau to inform him that Mr Solani, acting in his capacity as an advisor to the Minister of Higher Education, wished to consult him on the matter,” said Makasi’s lawyer, Fred van der Westhuyzen of BDP Attorneys in Cape Town.

Lawyers clarify client’s innocence

“Our client thereafter facilitated a meeting between Mr Solani and Adv Motau, during which our client made it explicitly clear to both parties that he was not briefed on the matter, nor did he hold any interest, either personally or professionally, in the subject matter.

“At the meeting, Mr Solani provided a summary of the department’s position and their expectations of the candidate to be appointed, who was Adv Motau, who in turn shared his preliminary views on the matter.”

Makasi’s lawyer is also furious that his client was not invited to the portfolio committee meeting last Friday to answer for himself since his name was central during the meeting despite his non-involvement in the matter.

“Various questions, comments, and submissions were made to the Portfolio Committee concerning the process relating to the appointment of the Seta Chairperson and our client’s involvement therein. We confirm categorically that our client has not been contacted by any person whatsoever, either formally or informally, for comment on the matter.

Assisting the ministry

“Our client was neither involved in, nor did I influence, any process relating to the now-abated appointment of the Seta panel chairperson.”

During the meeting, Motau claimed to have known Makasi prior to the meeting, as he was once a client of his. He confirms that they had a preliminary conversation about the minister’s intention to appoint him to the board prior to the meeting.

“Mr Makasi had indicated that he was assisting the minister. And that was the explanation for his participation and attendance at the meeting. He was there as part of the ministry’s team that was there to address me.

“I would assume he would have been there in the capacity of assisting the ministry. Or else he would not know about the meeting convened.”

But what raises the red flag was when the department’s chief director of Seta coordination, Mabuza Ngubane, openly admitted to MPs that he only recently learnt about Makasi’s involvement in the process.

“I do not know Mr Makasi as an employee of the department. In fact, I heard for the first time when I read about it,” said Ngubane.