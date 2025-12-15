Madlanga commission interim report won’t be made public, says Presidency

The Presidency has announced that the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System interim report will be kept private to protect the identity of the witnesses involved.

The announcement comes after Marius van der Merwe, Witness D in the Madlanga commission, was shot and killed in front of his wife outside his Brakpan home, Ekurhuleni, over a week ago.

Van der Merwe had appeared before the commission and implicated the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief in heinous crimes, including disposing of a dead body.

The police confirmed that an AK-47 automatic rifle was used to kill Van der Merwe.

“He was certified dead at the scene. His wife, who was a passenger in the car, escaped unharmed, and it should be noted that nothing was taken from Witness D, seeing his firearm, cellphone, and wallet were still in his possession,” the police confirmed.

The commission was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July following the explosive media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who raised concerns over state security-related matters.

The commission is led by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Ramaphosa is expected to receive the interim report on Wednesday. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya explained on Monday that making the report public will endanger the lives of other witnesses.

However, Magwenya said that the final report will be made public.

Half-baked process

“The commission will call back some of the witnesses to continue their evidence. Some had evidence located in certain specific areas but not as broad as it was meant to be,” Magwenya said.

“So, those witnesses are still going to be given a chance to return to the commission to provide evidence.

“It is not going to be helpful to then start chewing and debating on something that is half-baked. The president will certainly look into it; he hasn’t had the luxury of time to follow the commission’s hearing every day.

“The interim report will help him familiarize himself with the current status of the commission and the issues it has discussed and addressed.”

Magwenya emphasised the importance of allowing the process to progress naturally, assuring the release of the final report.

He stated that Ramaphosa will adhere to the commission’s guidelines concerning state security to comprehend the proper procedures.

He further explained that all individuals who have appeared or are scheduled to appear before the commission are receiving security support.

