Madlanga commission sends Senzo Mchunu back for legal advice over PKTT list

The Madlanga Commission has rejected the confidential list of names of people who had complained about the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) provided by Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, currently placed on special leave of absence.

Mchunu is accused of disbanding the PKTT to shield criminal syndicates. This comes after he issued the letter of directives to disband the team following the raid at the home of attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in Pretoria. The raid was in search of abducted farmer Jerry Boshoga.

“I have here commissioners, in this envelope, other people who contacted us. And some of them we had a conversation with the deputy members towards November. To say what do we do with these complaints. But many of them, or most of them, I met them alone at their request for strict confidentially. Because they [insisted] throughout our conversations,” said Mchunu.

Identity of complainants

He explained that these people would emphasise the confidentiality of the member. And he availed himself to hear out these complaints. He provided the names in a brown envelope and asked for the commissioners to invite them to testify.

Mchunu explained that the names were in an envelope for direct handover because he wanted to protect the identity of those who had complained to him. However, he mentioned that Mary de Haas was one of the complainants.

Chairperson of the commission, retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said the matter would be discussed during lunch. Soon after, he handed the envelope back to Mchunu.

“The brown envelope – we have decided to give it back to you minister. And to ask that you seek legal advise from your legal representatives as to what you want to do with it and the people reflected to the list. That’s what we suggest, minister,” said Madlanga.

Mchunu added that the complaints were brought forth by various persons from when he resumed office. He said the complaints came from civil society group, whistleblowers and SAPS members. Also from members of parliament and members of the public.

Concerns about abuses by the PKTT

“These complaints raised concerns about human rights abuses by members of the National [PKTT], among others. They raised concerns also amongst issues of governance failures affecting various temporary and Ad Hoc task teams.

“Those included but not limited to the NPKTT, they were raising issues across SAPS. Especially around task teams. They formed part of various structural issues within SAPS that required ministerial attention,” said Mchunu.

He testified that the received complaints varied in content but shared shared similar concerns. This included unmonitored task team operations, which he said led to grave human rights abuses.

Concerns included authority over them, questioning who the task teams reported to. They also included a strain on SAPS resources and duplication of positions.

“Most of these complaints arose from people who knew one or two things from people who knew one or two things about police,” said Mchunu.

His duty to disband the PKTT

He further insisted that it was within his authority to disband the PKTT. He explained that the team was not established by the commissioner. It was established through political intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who established the inter-ministerial committee chaired by Police Minister.

He said the Police Minister had instructed the establishment of the PKTT as a mechanism to fight against political killings.

“My oversight of high-level structural and governance issues including 2019 work study, proliferation of unmonitored task teams, budget effects of temporal structures, and proper locations of specialised functions within SAPS fell squarely within my constitutional responsibility,” said Mchunu.

He said the overreach allegations in relation to his letter of directives from December 31, 2024, is rejected.

