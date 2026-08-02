Madondo was denied top security clearance

A senior crime intelligence officer, Maj-Gen Nozipho Madondo, was denied top-secret security clearance, despite an internal SAPS investigation finding no prima facie disciplinary case against her.
Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app
- Maj-Gen Nozipho Madondo was repeatedly denied top-secret security clearance required for her role in Crime Intelligence, despite an internal SAPS investigation finding no disciplinary case against her.
- Madondo was charged with fraud and corruption alongside Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, but the charges were withdrawn by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.
- The security vetting panel cited "repetitive dishonesty amounting to criminal conduct" as the reason for denial of clearance, based on Madondo’s own affidavits admitting to criminal offenses.
- National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola declassified a 190-page security vetting record for the corruption investigation involving Madondo.
- SAPS chief risk officer Maj-Gen Charinty Matlou warned that restoring Madondo’s access could risk witness intimidation and reputational damage to SAPS.