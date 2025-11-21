Magashule-Ramaphosa vibes as ANC Youth League SG suspends boss Collen Malatji

Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, the secretary-general of the ANC Youth League, has suspended his president, Collen Malatji, in a move reminiscent of the suspension of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa by former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule during the step aside rule drama in 2021.

The drama on Friday morning followed a youth league national executive committee (NEC) meeting where it is alleged that Malatji locked out Ngudle and Zwelo Masilela, the treasurer-general of the league.

In retaliation, Ngudle drafted a letter suspending Malatji, accusing him of several transgressions against the ANC kindergarten’s constitution.

Suspended pending investigation

Ngudle wrote in the letter: “The NEC convened on November 20, 2025, and resolved to immediately suspend the president of the ANC Youth League, Collen Malatji, pending an investigation.

“The suspension is consistent with Schedule A of the constitution of the league. The president unilaterally convened a parallel meeting of the youth league and misled all our structures in terms of the role of the president.

“Furthermore, the president facilitated the exclusion of the secretary-general and the treasury-general in preparations for the 27th national congress as mandated by the national general council.”

Ngudle, Malatji and Masilela have had a fallout regarding the planned youth league special congress scheduled for December in Polokwane, Limpopo.

At the congress, Ngudle and Masilela will be outside the age limit for the youth league, while Malatji is set to run for a second term uncontested.

The special congress was agreed upon during the youth league’s national general council in September, but it appears there has been a change of heart by Ngudle and Masilela, whose situation is untenable should the congress go ahead.

In the same congress, this publication has learned from well-placed sources that Malatji has refused to “ukubasikela” (to allow Ngudle and Masilela) to suggest proxies in the positions they occupied.

Meeting with Mbalula

In fact, Malatji has made a deal with his deputy, Phumzile Mgcina, to elevate Tsakani Tshiviti from deputy secretary-general to secretary-general, a move that has reportedly infuriated Ngudle and Masilela, who feel compelled to form a convenient alliance against Malatji.

In the letter suspending Malatji, Ngudle concluded: “In the period of precautionary suspension, the president is not allowed to represent the organisation in any official platform/public/media or appear in any other platform representing the organisation.

“The NEC has urged the national disciplinary committee to speedily resolve and put this matter to finality.”

The youth league’s top leaders are scheduled to meet with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, where intense discussions are anticipated as Mbalula delivers strict directives to the conflicting factions of the former liberation movement.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content