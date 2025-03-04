Magashule’s party slams premier’s ‘meddling’ in SABC editorial

The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) has raised its concerns over alleged interference of the Free State Premier’s spin doctor, Matshediso Setai, at SABC’s editorial independence.

ACT reacted to the story published by Sunday World on Sunday, where we reported on how Setai, who is the spokesperson of the Free State premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, had allegedly called the SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli to complain about the national broadcaster’s news team on how they should cover the State of the Province Address (Sopa), a fortnight ago.

Issue with news team leader

In the story we reported on how Setai had flexed her muscle and called Chabeli. She allegedly requested for her intervention after the SABC news team leader in Bloemfontein, Palesa Moeti, had told the spin doctor to go fly a kite. This happened when Setai ordered the news team to film Letsoha-Mathae while make up artists were preparing her. She also wanted her to be filmed while she was fitting her designer clothes. The incidents were in preparation for the premier’s Sopa (State of the Province Address).

On Tuesday, Magashule’s ACT responded harshly to Setai’s actions.

ACT national spokesperson, Reverend Mohau Khumalo, said that his party was deeply disturbed by the incident. He said they were not surprised by the shocking reports of media interference by Setai.

ANC ‘obsessed with controlling the narrative’

“The latest revelations in Sunday World confirm what ACT has been consistently warning the public. Warning it about the ANC’s obsession with controlling the narrative, manipulating media coverage, and sidelining opposition voices. This in a desperate bid to maintain relevance,” he said.

“Setai’s actions at the [Sopa]… prove beyond doubt that the ANC is determined to play Big Brother in the media space. She allegedly bullied SABC journalists into prioritising Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae’s image over real journalism. This is exactly what ACT has been fighting against. Media bias, partisan coverage, and state-sponsored propaganda that suppresses alternative political voices.”

Khumalo said Setai’s behaviour was alarming. She got encouraged by her close ties to Chabeli to push for the journalists to cover Sopa the way she wanted.

Abuse of close ties to SABC CEO

“This kind of media interference is a direct attack on journalistic integrity. An attack on the democratic right of South Africans to receive balanced and fair coverage. ACT is not merely commenting from the sidelines. We have personally experienced this political censorship,” said Khumalo.

He pointed out that he was deliberately sidelined from media interviews on the day of Sopa. And he alleged that Setai forced all media houses to attend a post-Sopa press briefing that served no real purpose.

“What was the point of that media briefing when Sopa itself was an empty spectacle filled with political rhetoric and false hope? Instead of addressing real issues, the ANC is obsessed with stage-managing its own propaganda,” he said.

News editor’s stance commended

“Despite these blatant attempts to compromise media freedom, ACT commends Free State and Northern Cape News Editor Palesa Moeti for standing firm against Setai’s bullying. Her refusal to be coerced into broadcasting staged and partisan content is a testament to journalistic ethics and integrity. ACT encourages all journalists to follow Moeti’s example. And to never allow political power-mongers to dictate the news.”

He said the role of the media is to inform, scrutinise and hold those in power accountable. This by not acting as a PR machine for ruling elites.

“We call on all media houses, journalists, and civil society organisations to reject any form of political interference. South Africa deserves a media landscape that is free, independent, and unafraid to tell the truth.

“ACT remains committed to fighting for a democratic media space. Where all political voices, including opposition parties, are given equal and fair coverage. The ANC’s attempts to control the media will not silence us. The people of the Free State and South Africa at large deserve better,” he concluded.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content