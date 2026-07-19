Politics

Maloyi, ally must testify before report is released — premier

By Sunday World
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Maloyi, ally must testify before report is released — premier
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 17: Lazarus Mokgosi, Premier of the North West province during the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) Debate at the Parliamentary Dome on Day 01 on February 17, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held joint sittings to debate the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on February 12th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)..

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has demanded that the legislature’s investigation into the Naledi Local Municipality municipal manager’s appointment be stopped from finalising its report until ANC provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi and senior government official Ben Bole are called to testify.

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  • North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has demanded that the legislature’s investigation into the Naledi Local Municipality municipal manager’s appointment be stopped from finalising its report until ANC provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi and senior government official Ben Bole are called to testify.
  • 🔒 To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • Buy the Sunday World e-edition Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app Setumo Stone.

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