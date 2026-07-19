Maloyi, ally must testify before report is released — premier

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has demanded that the legislature’s investigation into the Naledi Local Municipality municipal manager’s appointment be stopped from finalising its report until ANC provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi and senior government official Ben Bole are called to testify.

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