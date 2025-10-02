Mandla Mandela claims abduction by Israeli forces amid humanitarian mission

Former head of state Nelson Mandela’s grandchild and tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council Nkosi Mandla Mandela has sent out a distressing video message claiming he has been abducted by Israeli forces.

Mandela was participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to take humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Intercepted by israeli forces

“If you are receiving this video, it means I have already been intercepted and abducted by the Israeli forces. I call on you as the citizens of South Africa to call on our government for my immediate release,” said Mandela.

Before this video, Mandela had released another video saying that they are seeing ships of Israeli forces heading towards their boat, raising concerns of possible interception.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a civilian-led initiative sailing through the Mediterranean Sea to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said there had been reports of drone activity which raised fears about the safety of the vessels and their passengers.

Taking unilateral steps not advised

He said the department is closely monitoring the situation and appealed for maximum restraint and warned against any unilateral steps that might worsen the situation or put lives at risk.

“South Africa wishes to reiterate, in the strongest terms, its call for all actors to adhere strictly to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and relevant international humanitarian law principles,” said Phiri in a statement.

“Any military engagement with or forceful detention of these vessels in international waters would constitute a grave breach of international legal norms and fundamental human rights,” he added.

Phiri said the Flotilla was a civilian-led effort with a peaceful and humanitarian purpose. He explained that those on board wanted to highlight the serious humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza and to deliver much-needed aid to help ease their suffering.

He said the department calls on the international community and all parties involved to respect international law and to guarantee that humanitarian missions can move safely without obstruction.

“South Africa further reiterates its profound concern over the devastating humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The Palestinian civilian population requires immediate protection and sustained humanitarian assistance to counter the catastrophic levels of food insecurity and the threat of famine,” said Phiri.

Party alarmed by video

Meanwhile, African Transformation Movement (ATM) spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the party is alarmed by the video released and demands immediate action from the government to ensure their release.

He condemned the broader humanitarian crisis, saying over 68 300 people had been killed as of September 24, including approximately 66 414 Palestinians. He said the majority of victims were civilians, many of them women and children.

“These actions taken against these activists are not merely assaults on individuals; they constitute a grave affront to the fundamental principles of humanitarianism and the right to provide aid. We cannot remain passive in the face of such violations,” said Ntshona.

Ntshona said South Africans should consider a consumer boycott of Israeli goods and support the temporary closure of the Israeli Embassy in South Africa.

“It is imperative that we collectively raise our voices against these injustices and stand firmly in support of human rights and dignity for all,” he said.

