Mandla Ndlovu retains ANC Mpumalanga chair unopposed

The ANC in Mpumalanga has delivered a rare display of internal cohesion. Provincial Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu secured an uncontested re-election in a process national leaders say could set the tone for other provinces.

The 14th ANC Mpumalanga Elective Conference, which concluded its leadership outcomes shortly after midday on Friday, unfolded without a single vote being cast for the top positions. Party regions arrived with consolidated mandates, effectively removing the need for contested ballots.

Voting pool of 774 delegates

Of the 335 branches audited ahead of the gathering, 84 met the threshold to participate, producing a voting pool of 774 delegates. When the ANC electoral committee presented nominations, Ndlovu stood alone for chairperson, alongside his deputy Speedy Mashilo, provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa, and deputy secretary Mpumi Hlophe, all unopposed.

The only contest was for the treasurer position, where Mbombela Mayor Sibongile Makhushe-Mazibuko edged out former treasurer Mandla Msibi in a tightly managed process that stopped short of a vote.

Tensions briefly surfaced

Tensions briefly surfaced when nominations from the floor were initially closed, leaving some delegates unhappy. The situation was quickly corrected, with Msibi’s name added.

However, he failed to secure the required 25% threshold of delegate support, falling short of the 194 nominations needed to trigger a ballot.

Makhushe-Mazibuko was subsequently elected unopposed. The outcome consolidates Ndlovu’s leadership bloc while signalling a recalibration of power within the province, particularly following Msibi’s recent political challenges after serving a 12-month suspension from the party.

‘Trendsetting process’

ANC First Deputy Secretary Nomvula Mokonyane addressed delegates, describing the process as “trendsetting”, pointing to the absence of court challenges and factional disruption that have marred conferences in other provinces.

Senior national leaders are expected to deliver closing remarks when the gathering continues on Saturday. Attention is now shifting to how Mpumalanga’s model of managed consensus may influence broader ANC succession battles on the road to 2027.

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