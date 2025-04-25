Gwede Mantashe rejects ANC member’s call for Enoch Godongwana’s head

Only ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, ever so tenacious as a pit bull, would have the guts to take on ordinary party members on social media to correct “misinformation” about governance and even give unsolicited advice on ANC elective conferences.

In a public ANC WhatsApp group chat on Thursday, Mantashe was in his element: equal parts party disciplinarian, budget hawk, and reluctant referee in a chaotic digital colosseum of comrades sparring over everything from foreign nationals to biblical prophecies.

Resignation of finance minister shot down

The confrontation began when one comrade, Nkele, dropped a hand grenade: “Resignation of the minister… for the good of 57 million South Africans,” coming as the Treasury made a sudden U-turn on the VAT hike.

The vague demand — likely targeting Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana — sparked a fiery debate. One comrade argued that austerity measures would hit the middle class harder than the impoverished, citing rising bond payments and insurance costs.

But Mantashe, ever the pragmatist, shut it down. “Nkele, this is not a Godongwana issue… Resignation will not help those affected. Just analyse the expenditure side of the budget.” Translation: Don’t shoot the minister; shoot the spreadsheet.

Playing the blame game

The chat then devolved into a blame game. A user bemoaned the government’s inability to allocate budgets efficiently, advocating for the ANC’s Portfolio Committee to summon the Deputy Director-Generals (DDGs).

“These guys hide behind DGs while they sleep on duty,” they fumed, accusing officials of last-minute budget returns. Mantashe, however, dismissed claims of regression: “When I look around, I see progress and challenges… Maybe I must be reminded.”

But there was dissent. “We will have to agree to disagree,” retorted another member, invoking the ANC’s dismal 40% election result as proof of public disillusionment.

When challenged that the ANC must remove those leaders taking the party backwards, Mantashe warned, “Dlakela, the ANC is a democratic organisation. It holds conferences every five years. It is that conference that changes leadership. Not a WhatsApp group, as you suggest. I hope you will avail yourself of yourself for election. If you don’t, then you are selfish and judgemental.”

Xenophobic undertones

Then things got spicy. Xenophobic undertones surfaced as members blamed foreign nationals for “stealing” jobs and likened Pretoria to Lagos. One user quoted Deuteronomy 28:43-44: “Foreigners will gain power while you lose yours.” While another darkly referenced a “private jet of Nigerians” allegedly conducting rituals with South African models.

Mantashe, perhaps sensing the conversation veering into soapie territory, interjected: “The DG of National Treasury is Duncan, not a foreigner… What is the hallo baloo? Have we applied when posts are advertised?” (Note: “Hallo baloo” is not a musical genre but Gwede-speak for “nonsense”.)

He continued: “No government official reads adverts for everyone. If you don’t read the paper or never pay attention to the adverts, you will not see them.” Translation: Get a newspaper subscription, comrades.

The chat cycled through unemployment rants, spiritual doom prophecies, and a bizarre debate about whether marriage to foreigners disqualified South Africans from jobs.

Contesting for nominations

Then back to conferences, and Mantashe boasted that he has “contested many conferences”. “I availed myself and campaigned. The story is flawed.” One cheeky comrade shot back: “Did you have political connections… or cash to gain nominations?” Mantashe left the room.

As the dust settled, two truths emerged: One, ANC WhatsApp groups are where policy debates go to die — replaced by existential panic and Bible verses.

Two, Mantashe remains the party’s grumpy guardian, ever ready to swat down “misinformation” with the subtlety of a sledgehammer.

Whether his interventions inspire progress or deepen divides, one thing’s certain: when Mantashe comes out to play, nobody’s safe from the truth — or the hallo baloo.

