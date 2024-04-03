Mashaba unveils ‘Most Wanted’ list, vows to come hard on graft

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has outlined a series of decisive actions his party will undertake within the first 100 days of assuming office, should they be elected.

Used infamous Gupta home area as venue for presentation

Addressing the media outside the infamous Gupta family’s former Johannesburg residence on Wednesday, Mashaba unveiled a comprehensive plan to tackle corruption head-on, promising swift investigations and prosecutions targeting high-profile figures allegedly involved in various scandals.

Mashaba’s ambitious agenda includes launching a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal and Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s alleged extensive network of benefactors.

Lack of successful prosecution

He decried the lack of successful prosecutions since the supposed end of state capture. The Gupta family’s evasion of justice was a case in point, he said. This despite their notorious role in hollowing out the state.

“It was at this very compound that the Gupta family conspired with our president to capture our state. Controlling the apparatus of government. Deciding on key state appointments and, ultimately, stealing an estimated R500bn from the South African people.

“[It’s been] two years since chief justice Raymond Zondo tabled the final State Capture commission report. Not a single person fingered in the report is behind bars,” Mashaba said.

Identified State Capture culprits still free

“The Gupta family themselves were able to escape prosecution after the ruling party bungled their extradition processes. This …after spending nine years happily hollowing out the state.”

The ActionSA leader did not stop there, as he vowed to extend the scope of investigations to encompass other major scandals. He mentioned the VBS saga, where billions were siphoned from pensioners. Also the alleged corrupt relationships between the state and consulting firms involved in projects like Kusile and Medupi.

Central to Mashaba’s vision is the rejuvenation of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). He perceives it as lacking the necessary teeth to combat corruption effectively. Mashaba proposed measures to safeguard the NPA’s independence and enhance its capacity. This is including direct budget allocation and depoliticised appointment processes.

Name-and-shame all

He spared no punches in naming individuals allegedly implicated in corruption scandals. Among those singled out are prominent political figures such as Ace Magashule, Julius Malema, and former President Jacob Zuma. Mashaba outlined a litany of accusations. These range from tender irregularities to bribery and money laundering. He vowed to refer these allegations to the SIU for thorough investigation.

Mashaba criticised the abuse of medical parole. He highlighted cases like that of Zuma and accused political interference of protecting corrupt individuals from accountability. These include Zuma, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Minister Zizi Kodwa, and Parks Tau, he said.

Mashaba alleges Tau’s involvement in corruption during his tenure as mayor. He vowed to reinstate the Scorpions and empower the NPA to prosecute corruption cases independently.

He further criticised the government’s handling of high-profile cases. And he promised to bar convicted individuals from holding parliamentary seats.

Decried lack of condemnation of wrongdoers in Parliament

“[It’s been] more than two weeks after Parliament Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula faced imminent arrest. President Ramaphosa is yet to condemn her behaviour. She faces arrest over allegedly receiving bribes when she was defence minister.

“Instead, she gets away with being placed on special leave, thereby still enjoying parliamentary benefits. We will introduce a legislative amendment. This will prohibit criminals who have been convicted of serious fraud or corruption charges [from coming] to parliament.”

Whether these ambitious plans translate into tangible results remains to be seen. But Mashaba’s unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption sets a bold precedent for political accountability in the nation’s future.

Summary of ‘Most Wanted’ list

Here’s a summary of the others listed:

Ace Magashule: Accused of involvement in corruption, including the asbestos and Vrede Dairy farm tenders. Also contraventions of financial management laws. Edwin Sodi: Allegations of corruption in government contracts, channeling funds to the ANC. As well as substandard work, particularly in the Rooiwal WasteWater Treatment Plant project. Floyd Shivambu: Linked to corruption in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, with millions traced to his bank account. Gwede Mantashe: Accused of benefiting from Bosasa corruption. Including home renovations and contravention of anti-corruption laws. Julius Malema: Allegations include involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, theft, and possible tax law violations. Malusi Gigaba: Implicated in accepting payments from the Guptas and facilitating their influence in state-owned companies. Nomvula Mokonyane: Accused of bribery from Bosasa and interfering in procurement for government projects.

Zandile Gumede: Former mayor accused of defrauding the municipality. Involvement in tender fraud and money laundering. Zweli Mkhize: Allegations of corruption in the Digital Vibes tender. With funds misappropriated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deceased ones ‘got away’

“Had it not been for their untimely demise, Bosasa’s Gavin Watson and Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste could have been included on this list. Grand corruption and fraud is not limited to politicians, but is enabled by a complicit private sector,” he said.

