Mashaba ‘willing to talk with everyone’ about coalitions, as ActionSA gains ground in Gauteng

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has signalled the party’s willingness to enter coalition negotiations should it not secure an outright majority.

This comes amid growing electoral support in Gauteng, which positions it for a potentially influential role in the province’s municipal governments.

Speaking at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) National Results Centre on Thursday, Mashaba said ActionSA would consider coalition arrangements where necessary and should not be always forced to form a coalition with the DA.

However, he noted some of the challenges of forming stable political partnerships as he expressed reservations about negotiating with uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) due to frequent changes in its leadership.

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Coalitions remain on the table

“We are willing to talk with everyone, even MK, but I am worried about MK because before we go to council at least half of the people will be out,” said Mashaba.

By the time of publishing, ActionSA stood at 15.89% support in Gauteng, making it the party’s strongest provincial showing. It was polling at 5.44% in North West, 3.23% in Limpopo and 1.87% in Mpumalanga.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA national chairperson, revealed that 51 wards that were previously under the ANC have showed plenty of confidence in ActionSA.

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At least 16 are in Ekurhuleni, where Xolani Khumalo, former host of crime and anti-drug show Sizok’thola, serves as mayoral candidate.

Mashaba said beyond political bargaining, the outcome of these negotiations could have important implications for municipal administration, service delivery and the business environment.

READ: IEC still has a way to go in finalising election results as counting continues across SA

He noted that municipalities play a critical role in creating conditions for economic activity through reliable electricity, water, roads, waste management and efficient administration. Political instability that disrupts these functions can create uncertainty for businesses and complicate long-term investment decisions.

Service delivery and housing priorities

He further highlighted that housing accountability was one of the party’s priorities, promising that his leadership would reclaim abandoned buildings and illegally occupied RDP houses and ensure they were allocated to deserving beneficiaries.

“The people are voting for ActionSA because they trust it, they also trust me as a person that has built businesses from scratch and has served Johannesburg with integrity when I was mayor. I am willing to make sure that people get the lives they deserve, our aim is to serve the masses and make sure that services are delivered,” said Mashaba.

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