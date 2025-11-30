Mashaba’s hardline deportation demand for 2026 power sharing

Herman Mashaba has declared that any party refusing to support the mass deportation of undocumented foreigners will be excluded from coalition governments with ActionSA, a “non-negotiable” ultimatum that immediately shapes the landscape for the pivotal 2026 local elections.

The demand, which Mashaba insists is a red line for entering coalition talks, functions as a political veto.

It is designed to force rivals like the DA and ANC into an impossible choice: endorse a hardline immigration stance that contradicts their own policies and the constitution, or risk being shut out of power in South Africa’s economic heartland, where ActionSA is poised to be a kingmaker.

“If you believe that illegal foreigners should not be taken back to their countries, do not talk to us. It is completely unacceptable,” Mashaba told Sunday World, coupling the immigration stance with an anti-corruption pledge.

The move marks a sharp pivot from Mashaba’s previous alliance in the failed Multi-Party Charter (MPC) and signals his bet that public fury over illegal immigration is the key to unlocking outright majorities or dominant kingmaker status.

The announcement was immediately condemned by rivals, with a DA insider calling it “a recipe for gridlock that will punish voters”, and the ANC accusing him of “xenophobic electioneering”.

This new, hardline approach reveals the central tension in Mashaba’s post-2024 strategy: positioning himself as a pragmatic leader who has learnt from past coalition failures, while simultaneously adopting the most rigid and divisive policy stance in the country.

“You can imagine that when we run cities properly, we will have to invite our own people from the villages and farming areas to come into the city. Those are the people we are willing to serve, not someone coming from Pakistan, Nigeria or Zimbabwe. We are saying we must put South Africans first.”

Mashaba coupled the immigration stance with a warning to potential coalition partners about corruption.

“If we get involved in corruption, do not cover for us; expose us. Because if you get involved in corruption while working with us, we are going to expose you,” he said.

His comments come at a time when public frustration over illegal immigration has intensified, creating political momentum for parties that promise tough enforcement.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, whom Mashaba frequently cites as a model ActionSA leader, has overseen the closure of more than 1 000 non-compliant businesses in her first 100 days, with the administration dismantling numerous illegal operations and handing undocumented offenders to authorities.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mashaba said enforcing integrity and ensuring fair service delivery across all communities must form the foundation of any coalition agreement. “All politicians working with us in a coalition agreement must provide services to all,” he said.

Mashaba reiterated that ActionSA will only enter coalition talks once the 2026 election results have been finalised.

ActionSA’s approach to the upcoming elections is heavily shaped by its experience in the MPC, a pre-election alliance formed ahead of the 2024 national polls with the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Independent South African National Civic Organisation, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party.

Despite substantial campaigning and financial backing, the charter secured just 108 out of the 400 seats in the National Assembly, far below expectations. Internally, the effort is widely regarded as a political miscalculation.

Mashaba now speaks about the MPC as a cautionary tale.

“One thing we have learnt is that the political dynamics in this country are fluid. The voters are the ones who force us into coalitions. As far as ActionSA is concerned, we would like an outright majority, but can we get it? I think South Africans are in the era of coalitions.”

His remarks signal a more pragmatic, open-ended approach, with Mashaba now willing to work with any party, including the ANC, which he had previously ruled out.

ActionSA has already announced its mayoral candidates for Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. However, the search for a Johannesburg candidate is ongoing, with Mashaba saying the party is seeking someone with leadership qualities like those of Moya, whose style he considers the model for ActionSA governance.

“In the event that we do not find another Nasiphi Moya or a Xolani Khumalo, I am willing to step in because Johannesburg is important,” he said.

“Nasiphi makes me so proud. Every day I see her in communities. If you look at how Tshwane is running and the three years I was the mayor of Johannesburg, the blueprint of ActionSA is already there,” he further said.

Ahead of the 2026 polls, ActionSA will again contest only strategic municipalities.

North West has become a particular area of strength for the party following its partnership with Forum 4 Service Delivery and the appointment of Mbahare Kekana as ActionSA’s deputy president.