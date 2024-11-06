Mashaba’s plan to reclaim hijacked buildings in Tshwane, Joburg

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has resuscitated his plan to reclaim hijacked buildings in the cities of Tshwane and Joburg.

Mashaba’s plan is to have these buildings taken over by private companies. These will refurbish them, install tenants, and pay for services rendered by the municipalities.

Party now in better positions in both cities

His plan was bolstered by the recent election of his party’s members as the speaker and mayor of Johannesburg and Tshwane, respectively.

Mashaba has an interview with Sunday World, where he detailed the master plan. He said he was looking forward to hijacked buildings serving as more affordable housing for the needy in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

With the party in power in both metros, the plan was even closer to being realised. It was more possible to ensure that abandoned buildings would serve to collect revenue. This according to Mashaba.

He asserted that the party would submit a motion of confidence to bring back the inner city rejuvenation plan.

To table a series of motions to revitalise city

When getting into the Johannesburg coalition, ActionSA announced that it will table a series of motions. These are designed to position the city for a turnaround in critical frontline service areas. Areas including infrastructure renewal and the revitalisation of the Inner City.

He claimed that should the executive mayor, Dada Morero, not respect this motion, he would be in contempt of the council resolution. The resolution had been concluded in 2019.

“Both in Johannesburg and Tshwane, we aim to claim back the hijacked buildings, especially in the inner city. And offer them to the private sector to collect revenue. The idea is that the private sector would be able to revive these buildings and hire them out for profit. But the cities would also be gaining.

“In a case where the hijacked building does not belong to the municipality, then it may be expropriated. That is if the owner is not found. Some abandoned them because they owe the municipality. But some are just nowhere to be found. So we would be able to take them and turn them into something beneficial for the cities and residents,” said Mashaba.

Focus on Hammanskraal

He said it was also necessary that now that ActionSA was in power in Tshwane, they needed to keep their promises. The promises made to the residents of Hammanskraal in relation to undocumented immigrants that are taking over the township.

ActionSA had conducted an oversight visit in Temba, Hammanskraal. There they discovered that businesses were running in residential areas. And this was considered to be against the by-laws.

He emphasised that he could not give a conclusion into the matter as this was the duty of the mayor. But he acknowledged that special teams were being sent out. They are to investigate and remove undocumented immigrants and unlawful businesses.

“There is a mosque in Hammanskraal that we suspect was not built legally. But I believe that the mayor and her team are looking into the documentation relating to this.

“We, as ActionSA, have engaged with the Department of Home Affairs and SAPS, amongst others, to accompany us. And we play our part in removing illegal foreigners from our towns. We will soon go back to Hammanskraal and act upon our promise,” said Mashaba.

