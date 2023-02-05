Mashatile elated as he moves closer to top post

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile’s dream of ascending to the highest office in the land received a major boost after confirmation he will be sworn in as an MP tomorrow, paving the way for him to succeed David Mabuza as the country’s deputy president.

Mashatile had a stint as a minister of sports, arts and culture but was fired by former president Jacob Zuma in 2012.

The former Gauteng premier was reduced to an MP but made a political comeback when he was elected party treasurer-general in 2017.

He later became ANC acting secretary-general after Ace Magashule was suspended.

Mashatile’s expected appointment would make him a front-runner to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s leader after the 2029 elections, or even before, should the president’s Phala Phala scandal force him out of office.

Several ANC national executive committee (NEC) and national working committee (NWC) members told Sunday World that Mashatile would be sworn in as MP

tomorrow.

This came after he was elected as the party’s deputy president at its national elective conference in December.

Senior ANC leaders close to Mashatile said he was on cloud nine. “Mashatile is elated – a move to enable him to ascend to the position of deputy president. He suffered a lot during the days when he was fired as a minister by Zuma. He planned his moves well and calculated how he would bounce back. He mobilised support and came back to Gauteng to work the ground,” said an ANC NEC member.

Mashatile will focus on his position as the leader of government business in parliament, the same responsibility that Mabuza had.

Mabuza told mourners at his brother’s funeral yesterday that he had resigned as deputy president of South Africa.

Sources claimed Mashatile is receiving support all round, and his leadership is highly appreciated by his comrades, especially in Gauteng.

“As Ramaphosa focuses on the development of the country, Mashatile will come handy towards helping the president restore the country’s fortunes,” said an ANC NWC member.

Attempts to obtain comment from Mashatile were unsuccessful yesterday.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed to Sunday World Mashatile will be sworn in at 12:30.

Sunday World has also reliably learnt that former Kwazulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will replace Mervyn Dirks, who publicly fell out with Luthuli House. Dirks found himself among a handful ANC members who defied party line by affirming Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry over the Phala Phala scandal.

Meanwhile, parliament is set to be busy tomorrow morning, with Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo expected to hold a hybrid media briefing the 2023 state of the nation address on Thursday.

