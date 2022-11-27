Mashatile readies to be the ANC’s ‘Mr Implementer’ in government

ANC treasurer and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile is gearing himself up to become the country’s deputy president after the governing party’s crucial elective conference in a little over two weeks.

Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe announced on Tuesday that Mashatile, a former premier and chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng, is the frontrunner to replace David Mabuza, who has fallen out of favour with the majority of the organisation’s branches and the leadership of his home province of Mpumalanga.

In a wide-ranging interview, Mashatile told Sunday World the outcome of the party’s elective conference next month will necessitate a “transition” in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet if Mabuza is not voted back into his powerful post.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

