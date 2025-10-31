Paul Mashatile says DA should learn from ActionSA’s leadership in Tshwane

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has thrown his weight behind Tshwane’s current leadership under ActionSA, saying the Democratic Alliance (DA) could learn a thing or two from how the city is being managed now.

Mashatile made the remarks in Parliament on Thursday when responding to a question from ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni. The latter raised concerns about Tshwane’s financial troubles under previous DA-led administrations.

“Recognising that multiple DA-failed administrations left the City of Tshwane insolvent, indebted, and on the brink of asset attachment by Eskom with irregular expenditure escalating to R13-billion.

“Does the deputy president agree that meaningful turnaround strategies depend on effective and competitive leadership within constructive coalitions as demonstrated by Dr Nasiphi Moya in the current multi-party coalition in Tshwane?” Ngobeni asked.

Support for ActionSA Tshwane mayor

Mashatile responded by voicing strong support for Nasiphi Moya, the current mayor of Tshwane. He said she is working to repair the damage left behind.

“I think honourable Nasiphi Moya should be supported as she’s fixing that city that was messed up by the DA. She really has my support,” he said.

He criticised the DA for refusing to acknowledge its failures in Tshwane. And he emphasised that accountability is key to progress. Mashatile insinuated that DA has not accepted that Cilliers Brink is not the right candidate.

“The problem is that some of us, particularly the DA, we don’t want to accept when our members are messing up. Please just accept that no, in Tshwane you’ve failed. Because once you accept that, you will be able to put better people. But the problem is that the DA continues to protect somebody who is failing them,” Mashatile said.

“I support Dr Nasiphi Moya. Fix the city of Tshwane so that DA can learn something from others as well,” he added.

Lambasted DA about Western Cape

Mashatile had earlier defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks that ANC councillors should go and learn good governance from DA-run municipalities in the Western Cape.

He said Ramaphosa was quoted out of context. And he added that the DA has not succeeded in the Western Cape as it has neglected black communities. Its success is only based on what it did in white areas, not black townships. He said black township communities are still battling with basic services.

