Politics

Mashatile ‘shields’ spin doctor from sexual harassment scandal

By Sunday World
Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his chief of staff are accused of tiptoeing around a sexual harassment complaint against his spokesperson. / GCIS

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his chief of staff Mduduzi Mbada have been accused of tiptoeing around a sexual harassment complaint against his spokesperson, Vukani Mde, for months.

This comes after a senior female staffer in the office, reporting directly to Mde, last August complained about unwarranted sexual advances that Mashatile’s spin doctor made towards her.

Since August last year, Mashatile and Mbada are believed to have failed to act on Mde until an independent investigator was appointed towards the end of last year.

