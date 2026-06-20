Mathews Phosa: ‘SA failing its promise as youth struggle deepens’

South Africa is at risk of failing its people as worsening service delivery, rising unemployment and weak governance continue to erode public confidence, says former ANC treasurer-general Dr Mathews Phosa.

Reflecting on growing frustration among citizens, Phosa said many South Africans are increasingly questioning whether the country has delivered on the promise of a “better life for all”.

“Everywhere I go in South Africa I get asked the same question – where is our government? Why don’t we have electricity? When will the potholes be fixed? When will those promised jobs materialise?” he said.

‘Prisoner of its past’

Phosa argued that while South Africa has abundant natural resources and a resilient population, the country remains “a prisoner of its past” – not only apartheid but also missed opportunities over the past three decades of democracy.

“We have wasted opportunity after opportunity to shape a prosperous future for all South Africans,” he said.

He pointed to declining electoral support for the ruling party as evidence of growing public dissatisfaction, noting that its share of the vote has dropped significantly over time.

A loss of trust in government

According to Phosa, corruption, failing infrastructure and weak accountability have contributed to a loss of trust in government, while repeated commissions of inquiry have exposed wrongdoing without decisive action being taken.

“Very little is being done to bring known perpetrators to book,” he said.

Phosa warned that South Africa appears increasingly “leaderless in the eye of the storm”, with unemployment rising and social tensions intensifying.

‘SA can still change course’

Despite his criticism, he expressed cautious optimism that the country can still change course, provided bold reforms are implemented.

Among his proposals is the restructuring of state-owned entities, which he said should be streamlined and work more closely with the private sector to restore essential services such as electricity, water and transport.

“Restoring electricity and water… should not be an event, but an ongoing passion of government,” he said.

He also called for greater political accountability, including reforms to the electoral system to strengthen the link between politicians and the communities they serve.

Electoral reform

Phosa further suggested that the president should be directly elected by the public to enhance accountability and restore balance between the executive, legislature and judiciary.

On law enforcement, he warned that the integrity of the police service has been compromised and requires urgent reform.

“The South African Police Service has become an evolving house of horrors and corruption,” he said, adding that stronger oversight and decisive action are needed.

At the heart of his critique is what he described as a lack of moral and courageous leadership.

“It is not good enough to defer critical decisions through commissions and speeches. Words do not bring safety, food or jobs into homes,” Phosa said.

‘No economic freedom’

Referencing Youth Day, he posed a stark question about whether the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom have been honoured.

“We have been politically liberated, but economically and socially we remain prisoners, even in freedom,” he said.

Phosa called for leaders who are willing to take tough decisions, act swiftly against corruption and prioritise the needs of citizens.

He also urged ordinary South Africans to play their part by voting, holding leaders accountable and actively contributing to rebuilding the country.

“The South Africa I dream of should be led by strong, honest leaders, be free of corruption, and have a flourishing economy,” he said.

“All people are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – it is all in our hands.”

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