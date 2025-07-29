Matjhabeng launches probe over EPWP staff raking in R65K a month

Matjhabeng municipality mayor Thanduxolo Khalipa has launched an internal investigation into alleged inflated salaries for the Expanded Public Works Program (EPWP) for political figures.

This information was revealed at the portfolio committee for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) that while employees would receive an R2 905 salary per month, others received R65 000.

“Employees in the EPWP normally receive R2 905 per month, I have payslips where someone is getting R65 000 per month on EPWP. So please, don’t mislead parliament,” said DA’s Anna Maria van Zyl.

Thabo Panyane, Matjhabeng municipal manager, said the investigation will zoom into the mismanagement of EPWP-related activities, and a comprehensive report will be concluded within 14 days.

Fund transfers suspended

He said this report will be submitted to the portfolio committee chairperson, Zweli Mkhize; Free State Premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae; and the Free State CoGTA MEC and will be made public.

“We believe that good governance includes responding promptly to issues raised by oversight bodies and putting robust systems in place to prevent future administrative lapses.

“While we welcome the decision by the Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure to initiate a formal investigation into this matter, we are deeply saddened by the premature decision to suspend the EPWP funding to Matjhabeng local municipality,” said Panyane.

Dean Macpherson, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, has suspended the EPWP fund transfers to the municipality while awaiting results of the investigation.

“The EPWP is an essential lifeline for many in communities across the country, including in Matjhabeng, and it would therefore be wholly unacceptable if any politician or official is found to have used the programme for personal benefit.

“We simply cannot [ignore] when serious allegations of abuse are raised, which is why I have instructed the department to suspend the EPWP fund transfers until a formal investigation can be completed,” said Macpherson.

Short-term employment

He stated that the EPWP provides short-term, skills-based employment opportunities for unemployed South Africans.

He said the EPWP Listening Tour has also raised abuse allegations similar to the crisis in Matjhabeng and believes it is important that the programme eliminates possible corruption and political patronage.

“After 20 years, we are committed to reforming the EPWP to ensure it remains a viable platform for empowerment well into the future, as we work to build a better South Africa,” said Macpherson.

