Matlosana ANC councillors shield graft-accused CFO

A faction of ANC councillors continues to obstruct efforts to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the conduct of corruption-accused City of Matlosana CFO Mercy Phetla, and the ANC top brass in North West are scrambling for a resolution to save face.

Notably, Sunday World understands that the provincial ANC boss Nono Maloyi and the secretary, Louis Diremelo, have received briefings on the dispute, and consequently, a meeting of the ANC troika and regional officials in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda region resolved on Wednesday night that the council must sit soon and consider the matter.

The sitting is scheduled for this coming Wednesday. During a special council sitting last Thursday, March 13, the meeting noted the report of a joint ad hoc committee comprising municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) and audit committee members, which recommended that Phetla face disciplinary steps.

