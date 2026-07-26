Politics

Maturing EFF eyes municipal breakthrough

By Tshwarelo eseng Mogakane
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Maturing EFF eyes municipal breakthrough
ATTERIDGEVILLE, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 20: EFF president Julius Malema during the party’s Voter Registration Weekend Programme at Bagale Primary School on June 20, 2026 in Atteridgeville, South Africa. The programme forms part of the EFF’s nationwide campaign aimed at encouraging voter registration ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Before balloons drifted into the Thohoyandou sky and campaign songs faded, one question lingered over the EFF’s 13th birthday celebration: can the party finally convert spectacle into local government power?

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  • The EFF celebrated its 13th birthday with a focus on local government power, unveiling its 2026 election manifesto and mayoral candidates.
  • Julius Malema emphasized service delivery, municipal governance, and election readiness, introducing candidates for key municipalities.
  • Limpopo province was highlighted for completing all election preparation tasks first, including ward candidate nominations.
  • EFF council candidates took an oath committing to ethical conduct and discipline, including abstaining from intoxicating substances in public.
  • The party aims to shift from confrontational politics to governance-focused messaging, seeking to win outright municipal control in the 2026 elections.

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