Maturing EFF eyes municipal breakthrough

Before balloons drifted into the Thohoyandou sky and campaign songs faded, one question lingered over the EFF’s 13th birthday celebration: can the party finally convert spectacle into local government power?
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- The EFF celebrated its 13th birthday with a focus on local government power, unveiling its 2026 election manifesto and mayoral candidates.
- Julius Malema emphasized service delivery, municipal governance, and election readiness, introducing candidates for key municipalities.
- Limpopo province was highlighted for completing all election preparation tasks first, including ward candidate nominations.
- EFF council candidates took an oath committing to ethical conduct and discipline, including abstaining from intoxicating substances in public.
- The party aims to shift from confrontational politics to governance-focused messaging, seeking to win outright municipal control in the 2026 elections.