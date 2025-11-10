Mayor appeals to Ramaphosa for SIU probe amid corruption allegations

The embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality has formally requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of systemic corruption, bribery, extortion and fraudulent billing within its service delivery departments.

In a letter, dated October 28, executive mayor Sipho Radebe appealed for a presidential proclamation to enable the anti-graft unit to investigate maladministration across key units, including revenue collection, electricity, fleet management and supply chain.

The move follows a formal complaint from the Roshnee community, transmitted via the Presidency, alleging “unlawful and unfair electricity disconnections, inaccurate billing, and claims of bribery and extortion involving municipal officials”.

In his correspondence, Radebe acknowledged the gravity of the claims and reaffirmed the municipality’s “unwavering commitment to addressing these matters with the urgency they deserve”. He outlined plans for a comprehensive forensic investigation but cited “significant resource constraints” as a barrier to a credible internal probe and asked the SIU to intervene.

“The SIU’s legal mandate and forensic expertise are indispensable to ensuring a thorough and conclusive investigation that restores public trust,” Radebe wrote.

The appeal signals the depth of the governance crisis in Emfuleni, a municipality in Gauteng’s industrial Sedibeng district, long plagued by financial mismanagement and service delivery collapse. It also reveals ongoing tension between local and provincial authorities.

In a parallel letter to Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance Jacob Mamabolo, Radebe requested a separate forensic report compiled by George Fivas Security Company in 2022 – a report the municipality claims never to have received.

“We believe its findings and recommendations will offer valuable insights and guide us in addressing institutional weaknesses without further delay,” the mayor wrote.

The repeated reliance on external investigators highlights persistent institutional failure within Emfuleni, which was placed under provincial administration in 2018 following a financial crisis but has since struggled to implement lasting reforms.

The Roshnee community’s allegations – including manipulation of billing systems and corrupt practices by officials – point to operational decay in essential services, exacerbating public mistrust amid ongoing electricity cuts and poor waste management.

In his appeal, Radebe also pledged to arrange “urgent engagement with the Roshnee community leadership” to address concerns directly.

The Presidency has yet to indicate whether it will approve the SIU proclamation. Previous SIU investigations into local government affairs – such as those in Maluti-a-Phofung and Mangaung – have often led to protracted legal battles and limited recovery of public funds.

Emfuleni’s request underscores a broader challenge within South Africa’s local government sector, where at least 31 municipalities were under investigation for maladministration or corruption in the 2023/24 financial year, according to the Auditor-General.

