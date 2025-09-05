Mayor Nasiphi Moya defends herself amid EFF, ANC attacks over municipal manager

- Advertisement -

Tensions around the leadership of the City of Tshwane came under the spotlight in Parliament this week as Mayor Nasiphi Moya was pressed on her alleged silence regarding the dispute over city manager Johann Mettler.

Moya and her delegation appeared before the Joint Committee led by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Committee member Anna Van Zyl questioned the mayor on her position regarding challenges to Mettler’s appointment, who took office in 2022.

Sunday World previously reported that the ANC in Tshwane believes that Mettler’s appointment was illegal and wants it overturned.

Did not meet selection criteria

They said Mettler did not have the 12 years of experience when he was shortlisted for an interview. He was one year shy.

“It has become very clear that the ANC and EFF attack the validity of Mr Johann Mettler’s appointment, who is the city manager at this moment and was appointed in 2022.

“There is no legal basis for this challenge; the attacks on Mettler have undermined his authority. I wanted to find out from you what your position is because you have been very quiet or giving us technical sort-of answers, but I want to know what your position is,” said Van Zyl.

However, committee chairperson Zweli Mkhize intervened to caution against party political arguments.

He expressed discomfort that the matter is based on the objections of the ANC and EFF, which are party tensions within the municipality. Moya should rather confine herself to issues that relate to administrative matters within her jurisdiction, Mkhize suggested.

Mkhize said he wanted to allow Moya to explain issues raised specifically about the city manager being undermined “so that she doesn’t lead us into party politicking”.

‘I wasn’t quiet’

In response, Moya insisted that she had not been silent on the matter but believes she did not give a response expected by the masses.

She said the matter has been escalated to provincial CoGTA and would be guided by the MEC in terms of legislation.

“I don’t think my opinion matters; what matters here is the legislation. I wasn’t quiet. It’s just that I didn’t say what people wanted me to say,” said Moya.

She emphasised that a statement was released to note the media reports because political parties had started communicating and reported that the matter is with CoGTA MEC.

