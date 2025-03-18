MEC Maile gives health, education lion’s share of Gauteng budget

Gauteng MEC for Finance, Lebogang Maile, has outlined a financial plan that allocates R527.2-billion to various government departments over the next three years.

The budget grows at an annual average rate of 3%, starting at R171.5-billion in the 2025/26 financial year. It is set to reach R180.5-billion in 2027/28.

The 2025 Mid-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) budget includes compulsory baseline reductions across all provincial departments to account for the downward revision of the provincial equitable share and to accommodate the provincial budget deficit.

Maile said transfers from the national government remain a key component. This with the provincial equitable share growing by an annual average rate of 4%. It is set to increase from R133.9-billion in 2025/26 to R144.2-billion in 2027/28.

Conditional grant allocations

“Conditional grant allocations will increase from R28.9-billion in the 2025/2026 financial year. [They will increase] to R29.2 billion in 2027/2028 in the outer year of the MTEF.

“The adjustment in the data formula of the provincial equitable share has resulted in the overall decline in national government transfers to the province amounting to R6.2-billion over the 2025 MTEF,” said Maile.

He said this shortfall would be partially offset by R3-billion allocated for the higher-than-budgeted public sector wage settlement. Another once-off allocation of R207-million in 2025/26 for the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative. This one is targeting teacher assistants in the Gauteng Department of Education.

The net effect is a decline of R2.9-billion in the provincial equitable share over the MTEF.

Maile also detailed how funds would be distributed among key departments.

Office of the Premier

The Office of the Premier receives R1.5-billion for the 2025/26 financial year. It also receives R4.6-billion over the MTEF to lead the implementation of the 2024-2029 Gauteng Medium-Term Development Plan. To also combat crime, and boost economic growth.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature is allocated R1.2-billion in 2025/26. It will be increasing to R3-billion over the MTEF to support governance and fund political parties. Also for and constituency support, with the number of parties in the legislature growing from six to 11.

The Gauteng Department of Economic Development will receive R1.6-billion in 2025/26 and R4.9-billion in total over the MTEF. These funds aim to promote industrial and economic infrastructure development. Areas targeted are townships, deteriorating areas, and peri-urban regions.

A further R22.6-million in 2025/26 and R63.7-million over the MTEF will be directed towards industrial parks.

The Department of Health is allocated R66-billion for 2025/26, with a total of R209.1-billion over the MTEF. This is aimed at modernising infrastructure, digitising health records, and improving governance in underserved communities.

Gauteng Department of Education

“In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Gauteng Department of Education receives R69.6-billion. This is cumulatively R211.2-billion over the MTEF. And this is to expand access to quality basic education and early childhood development (ECD). To also… improve education outcomes for women, girl, youth, and persons with disabilities.

“There will also be focus on delivering high-quality education across the foundation. Also intermediate, senior and further education and training phases. And changing the education landscape to accelerate relevant and quality learning. As well as the creation of a safe schools’ environment and the promotion of social cohesion,” said Maile.

Social Development is allocated R5.5-billion for 2025/26 and R16.8-billion over the MTEF. This to combat urban poverty and hunger and support homeless and vulnerable individuals. Also to provide comprehensive skills development.

The Department of Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs and Urban Planning will receive R551.4-million. This is set for 2025/26, and R1.7-billion over the MTEF, to strengthen planning, governance, and oversight.

Department of Roads and Transport

Human Settlements Department receives R5.8-billion in 2025/26. It also receives R16.6-billion over the MTEF to drive the Rapid Land Release Programme and Mega Housing Projects.

The Department of Roads and Transport is allocated R9.7-billion in 2025/26 and R28-billion over the MTEF. This is for infrastructure upgrades, streetlight and pothole repairs, and Special Economic Zones accessibility.

Community Safety

Community Safety will receive R2.4-billion in 2025/26 and R6.8-billion over the MTEF. This to enhance policing, establish safe learning environments, and deploy Gauteng Traffic Wardens under the supervision of law enforcement.

Agriculture and Rural Development receives R647.3-million in 2025/26 and R2-billion over the MTEF. This to revitalise agriculture, create jobs, and establish financing instruments for agro-processing enterprises.

The Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation is allocated R1-billion in 2025/26 and R3.1-billion over the MTEF. This to integrate arts into education, host major sporting events, and promote social cohesion.

e-Government

Maile said e-Government will receive R1.5-billion in 2025/26 and R4.8-billion over the MTEF. This to expand ICT connectivity, install CCTV cameras in townships, and maintain

Wi-Fi hotspots.

The Provincial Treasury is allocated R787.8-million in 2025/26 and R2.4-billion over the MTEF. This will oversee financial strategies, improve infrastructure project planning, and support municipal financial management.

Infrastructure Development receives R3.6-billion in 2025/26 and R10.8-billion over the MTEF. The funds are meant for the revitalisation of central business districts and completion of precinct developments.

Department of Environment

The Department of Environment is allocated R611.4-million in 2025/26 and R1.8-billion over the MTEF. This is for waste management initiatives, climate action plans, and sustainable land-use management.

“Despite the downward revision of budgets and reprioritisation within and between budget votes, the priorities highlighted in the State of the Province Address are funded in this 2025 MTEF Budget. We are confident that they will yield a measurable impact in delivering meaningful change for the people of Gauteng,” said Maile.

