MEC Mbali Shinga fights second ouster attempt, warns of NFP self-destruction

National Freedom Party (NFP) KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson and MEC for Social Development, Mbali Shinga, is fighting what she calls a second concerted attempt by her party’s acting leadership to axe her from the legislature and executive post.

In an extraordinary act of public defiance, Shinga has framed the battle as a defence of the constitutional order against a politically motivated “public spectacle”. She warns that the NFP is handing “ammunition to our opponents” and is risking irrelevance ahead of crucial elections.

Call for party unity

The conflict reached the desk of the Legislature’s Speaker, who dismissed the party’s request. This prompted Shinga to issue a stark call for unity while questioning the maturity and motives behind the ousting plot.

Shinga, NFP chairperson in KZN, who is also MEC of social development in the provincial government, has spoken out about the attempts to axe her from her job by her party.

“This is now the second attempt to remove me from the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature through internal processes that have raised serious constitutional, procedural and political questions,” said Shinga.

NFP’s acting secretary, Bheki Xaba, wrote to the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce. He requested her to topple Shinga from her position in the legislature.

Xaba asked Boyce to remove Shinga from her positions as MEC and MPL. But the Speaker dismissed his request.

Risk to the party’s strength

Shinga took the initiative to address the issue. She asserted that the legislature should never have allowed the matter to escalate.

“I state without ambiguity that I respect the organisation, its history, and its structures. However, respect for the organisation cannot and must not mean silence in the face of actions that risk weakening the very movements we are trying to rebuild.

“The legislature of KwaZulu-Natal is governed by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, noting the response by the Speaker. This is my personal victory. It is a reaffirmation of constitutional order, due process, and the rule of law. These principles must guide us as a party, especially at a time when the NFP is repositioning itself for relevance growth,” she said.

She stated that the NFP should resolve its internal political challenges with maturity. It must avoid actions that lead to instability, confusion, and public spectacle.

Olive branch

“Every time we take our internal differences into constitutional institutions, we weaken the organisation. And we hand ammunition to our opponents. Despite this, I extend an olive branch.

“I extend it not out of weakness, but out of political clarity. NFP cannot afford internal wars. Especially… at a time when South Africans are desperate for credible alternatives, ethical leadership and grounded government. The local government elections are approaching. And the work ahead of us is too urgent for division,” said Shinga.

She said the party’s structures need rebuilding. And also stated that branches should be strengthened through unity and discipline. She called for NFP’s leadership and all structures to pause and reflect and put commitment towards the growth of the organisation.

“Disagreements will exist, [as] that is the nature of political organisations. But they will be resolved through dialogue and shared commitment. My intention has never been to undermine the organisation. [But] to build, stabilise and position the NFP as a serious political force capable of governing,” she said.

She said that the party leaders should choose growth instead of internal destruction. And she called for unity within the NFP.

