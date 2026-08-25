MEC Sambatha opens packhouse as North West pushes emerging farmers into formal markets

The North West government has positioned a new vegetable packhouse outside Bloemhof as a turning point in its effort to move emerging farmers from production into commercial markets.

Agriculture and Rural Development MEC, Madoda Sambatha officially opened the facility at Mor Farming’s Matlabane Stad Farm in Lekwa Teemane Local Municipality on Monday, describing the investment as part of a broader strategy to strengthen agricultural production and create economic opportunities.

The packhouse is designed to address one of the challenges facing small and emerging farmers as producing crops is only one part of the agricultural value chain. Without facilities to clean, grade, sort, and package produce, farmers often struggle to meet the standards required by formal markets.

According to the department, the facility will allow harvested vegetables to be processed before reaching consumers while meeting food quality, safety, and market requirements.

Mor Farming already produces a variety of vegetables, including butternut, pumpkin, beetroot, watermelon, green beans, and green peppers. The department said the farm supplies markets across the North West as well as Gauteng, the Free State, and the Northern Cape, while also serving local and informal markets in Bloemhof.

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Sambatha said the intervention was aimed at helping farmers expand beyond subsistence production.

“Several packhouses have already been completed across the province, and we will be launching them soon,” Sambatha said.

“We are deliberately investing in infrastructure that enables farmers to grow and expand their businesses.”

He said the benefit extended beyond individual farms.

“When farmers grow, they create jobs, strengthen local economies, and contribute meaningfully to provincial economic development,” Sambatha said.

The department said the Mor Farming facility is one of seven packhouses constructed across the province.

But the success of the investment will ultimately depend on whether farmers can convert infrastructure into sustainable market access.

A packhouse does not itself guarantee profitability. Farmers still need reliable production, buyers, transport systems, and compliance with commercial standards.

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The department said it has supported Mor Farming beyond infrastructure by providing inputs and equipment, including seeds, packaging materials, harvest bins, baskets, a forklift, food processors, and vegetable cutters.

The farmers have also undergone South African Good Agricultural Practices (SA-GAP) training, which focuses on food safety, quality assurance, handling of produce, and compliance with agricultural standards.

A farm owner only mentioned as Mr Moroeng said the training had improved his ability to produce according to market expectations.

“Through the SA-GAP program, I have gained valuable knowledge and practical skills in food safety, soil management, chemical handling, post-harvest management, quality control, traceability, record-keeping, and compliance with agricultural standards,” he said.

He said the programme helped him understand how to maintain quality standards and improve the marketability of his products.

“This has improved the marketability of my products and opened opportunities to access more profitable local and potential export markets,” Moroeng said.

The department said the broader objective is to strengthen the agricultural value chain, reduce post-harvest losses, and make farmers more competitive in formal markets.

The test for the project now moves from construction to commercial impact: whether the infrastructure can translate into more profitable farmers, more market opportunities, and sustained agricultural businesses.

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