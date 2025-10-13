Media houses oppose Madlanga commission in-camera testimony application

Media houses News24 and Daily Maverick are opposing the application by the Madlanga commission’s evidence leaders to have this week’s testimony be heard in camera.

When the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system resumed its proceedings on Monday, the commission’s chief evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson SC, said there is an application by two media houses to oppose the evidence leaders’ in camera testimony application.

Charl du Plessis, from Willem De Klerk Attorneys, introduced himself to the chairperson of the commission, retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, and said he represents both publications, News24 and Daily Maverick.

Du Plessis said the two media houses are opposing the in-camera testimony application by the commission’s evidence leaders.

Madlanga said he is giving the commission’s evidence leaders and News24 and Daily Maverick until 9pm on Monday to file their written arguments.

He said the commission will communicate its decision on the arguments in written form in due course after receiving the parties’ written arguments.

Proceedings adjourned for day

The commission’s proceedings have adjourned for the day.

Last week Friday, the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said the commission’s evidence leaders will bring an application for this week’s hearings to be heard in-camera.

“The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System will resume its hearings on 13 October 2025. In view of the nature of the evidence to be presented when the hearings resume, the evidence leaders will apply for the hearings to be conducted in camera, in a closed session at which the

media and members of the public will not be allowed.

“If the commission grants the application, the hearings will then proceed in camera until further notice,” said Michaels at the time.

Michaels said national crime intelligence head and project leader of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) SAPS political killings task team Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo will not be testifying on Monday.

“To clarify, Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo will not testify during this period. The Commission remains committed to the principles of transparency and accountability. Should circumstances permit a change in the mode of hearing, the media and the public will

be informed accordingly,” said Michaels.

The commission’s public hearings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Two weeks ago, the Madlanga Commission sat for two days before adjourning due to Khumalo’s ill-health.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 13 after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing on July 6 where he said politicians in parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors and members of the judiciary in Gauteng are part of a criminal syndicate in Gauteng, and they are controlled by drug cartels and business people in Gauteng.

