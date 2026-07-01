Michael Beaumont’s open letter to Tony Leon: ‘Please remember to send those papers’

What is emerging is a discernible pattern of influence being brought to bear upon senior government representatives, but seemingly only those under DA control. What’s up with that, Tony? I suppose, like the Guptas, state capture began with party capture, and you appear to have used your position as the former leader and elder of the Democratic Alliance to the advantage of Resolve Communications.
You see, Tony, this is where your statement lacks credibility for a PR firm. You claim that Resolve Communications is not a political actor and merely a corporate firm. Resolve Communications, and the DA notably, have trotted out the exact same coordinated line about “lobbying” being a normal corporate practice in the corporate interface with government. But, Tony, you chair the committees that stitch up the fate of DA leaders. You personally headed the DA’s team to negotiate the establishment of the GNU, including the composition of the same Cabinet on whose doors you later came knocking on behalf of your clients.
So, when Solly Malatsi is invited, as Communications Minister, to a meeting with Starlink by your firm, it was not just a meeting requested by a normal corporate citizen, was it? Rather, it was a meeting requested by the person who negotiated Solly Malatsi’s party’s entry into the GNU and its stewardship of the Ministry of Communications. The DA even nominated you as the replacement GNU Ambassador to replace Ebrahim Rasool, where you would have been required to represent our country’s efforts to dispel the deliberate lies about white genocide perpetuated by the very same Elon Musk, whose Starlink pays your firm to represent its interests in South Africa. Not many firms claiming to be apolitical actors have that kind of political backstage pass. It all appears very Saxonwold-esque, doesn’t it?
So, Tony, rattle that sabre all you like and threaten ActionSA with defamation cases, but we are not going to back down because I have come to learn it is much easier to threaten court than it is to proceed to it. Judging by the smoke that is rising in this matter, the very last thing you will do is give us the official legal platform to subpoena those clients who have met with Ministers, and the former Ministers and Mayors themselves who claim to have been pressured by Resolve Communications. Please issue the papers, Tony. We would love to get those people on the record under oath and see just how transparent you really want to be.
Doubting that you will offer such a platform, ActionSA has engaged the President to convene an urgent investigation into this matter. We are issuing parliamentary questions to all DA Ministers and Deputy Ministers to learn the nature of these engagements. We will be calling on the DA Minister of Communications to appear before the parliamentary portfolio committee to answer questions about the purported “lobbying” on behalf of Starlink in relation to his publication of equity alternatives. We will also be asking the committee to summon Resolve Communications before the parliamentary portfolio committee to answer the many questions that are developing.
Perhaps, to you, we are too simplistic when we assert that what is wrong is wrong. State capture and corruption do not have a particular race or party, even if one party has had exclusive access to the trough over the last 32 years. Now, under the same GNU that you led the negotiations to establish, it seems the opposition will have to be extra vigilant, as access to the levers of power appears to have adopted the GNU’s spirit of multi-party co-operation.
- ActionSA accuses Tony and his PR firm, Resolve Communications, of lobbying DA ministers to benefit corporate clients, suggesting this resembles a state capture racket.
- Allegations include Resolve Communications influencing DA ministers like Solly Malatsi to support Elon Musk's Starlink and pressuring former ministers regarding meetings with clients, potentially leading to their removals.
- Resolve Communications is criticized for blending political influence with corporate lobbying, given Tony's past political roles and involvement in negotiating government formations benefiting his clients.
- ActionSA is demanding an investigation by the President and plans parliamentary inquiries targeting DA ministers and Resolve Communications over these lobbying allegations.
- The article stresses that corruption and state capture transcend party or race lines, urging vigilance in multi-party governments to prevent misuse of power.