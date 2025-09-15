Minister Angie Motshekga, deputies slammed for R20m travel costs

ActionSA chief whip Lerato Ngobeni has accused Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga and her deputies, Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo, of wasting over R20-million on travel costs while soldiers remain underpaid and under-equipped.

This spending was revealed in a reply to a parliamentary question posed by Ngobeni, asking for a complete breakdown of official travel costs for Motshekga and the deputies since assuming office on July 3, 2024.

Ngobeni asked for details, including destinations, transport, accommodation, and meal expenses, among other things.

“The Ministry of Defence under Minister Angie Motshekga and her deputies has blown a staggering R20 185 410 on travel alone since taking office, jetting off to destinations like Vietnam, Cuba, Malaysia, Japan, and Turkey with no discernible justification or benefit to match the cost,” said Ngobeni.

Car hire and accommodation

Ngobeni added that this came on top of the R282-million already spent by the government of national unity on travel.

“While ministers sip champagne in foreign capitals, the state of our armed forces is deteriorating, left under-resourced, and most disgracefully, 14 of our soldiers were left for dead in the DRC, while those who have returned have been underpaid their respective danger and related allowances,” said Ngobeni.

Ngobeni also questioned how Motshekga, Holomisa, and Mkhungo could justify such spending.

Among the expenses highlighted were the R4.9-million on car hire, R5.5-million on domestic travel, and R3-million on what she called luxury accommodation.

She said this shows a government that indulges in luxury while soldiers who risk their lives are denied basic support, “leaving the defence force struggling with a funding crisis made worse by the wasteful spending on this lavish trip”.

She said ActionSA has introduced the Enhanced Cut Cabinet Perks Bill, which would reduce ministerial benefits and improve oversight of the Ministerial Handbook.

Well-resourced defence force

The party also proposed the 22nd Constitutional Amendment Bill that aims to scrap the position of deputy minister altogether.

Ngobeni said these reforms could save the country R1.5-billion a year.

“ActionSA believes that it is time to end the luxury lifestyles of politicians, paid for by hard-working South African taxpayers who are increasingly squeezed by a worsening economy, and instead ensure that we restore dignity to the men and women who serve in uniform in defence of our great country.

“At the same time, we must focus on building a truly capable defence force that is properly resourced, well-trained, and able to serve and protect South Africa both at home and abroad,” said Ngobeni.

