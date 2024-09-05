‘Minister Simelane must account to court, not parliament’ – ActionSA

ActionSA Parliamentary leader Athol Trollip demands that Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane face the court instead of going to parliament just to talk.

Trollip said this after the department announced that Simelane will be appearing before the Justice Portfolio Committee in Parliament on Friday. She will be giving her side of the story on corruption allegations linked to VBS Mutual Bank.

R575, 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions

Trollip expressed concern, citing that the matter needed legal attention. He said she should immediately resign, especially considering that the VBS scandal was a serious matter.

It is alleged that Simelane had taken a loan worth R575, 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions. That was while she was serving as mayor of Polokwane in 2016.

This company had brokered unlawful investments worth R349-million into VBS on behalf of the Polokwane Municipality.

Trollip said it was unacceptable that Simelane even requested a loan from a company that was running an illegal operation. This under the same municipality that she was leading.

He said ActionSA was ready to question the justice minister on the allegations against her.

The party demands answers on whether the loan was declared in both the sixth and seventh administrations. If there is a loan agreement, and if the loan has been repaid so far.

“But as far as we are concerned, this meeting tomorrow is just a talk shop. We have seen people be exonerated by parliament before. [Yet] the questions are still there, like the Phala Phala matter.

Wants minister to resign or be suspended

“So, what we believe should be happening is that the minister should resign or be placed on suspension. And she must answer these charges in a court of law to prove her innocence,” said Trollip.

Since the scandal came to light, ActionSA has written to inform President Cyril Ramaphosa on the matter. They have also written to the Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, for an investigation on the matter. And they have asked the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, for members’ declaration.

