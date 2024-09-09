Minister Thembi Simelane to face ANC’s integrity commission

Thembi Simelane, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, will appear before the ANC’s integrity commission but will remain in office.

According to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, only President Cyril Ramaphasa could resolve the issue after evaluating a report on the purported loan.

Mbalula also confirmed that the ANC had received the requested report and was awaiting the party’s integrity committee review.

Simelane addressed allegations regarding the VBS Mutual Bank on Friday when he appeared before the portfolio committee of the National Assembly.

She allegedly received a loan of R575 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions in 2016 while she was Polokwane’s mayor.

According to Simelane, the loan was used to buy a coffee shop because she felt that managing a business would provide her with a stable income because politics was a short career.

At least 12 employees had been hired, according to Simelane, by the coffee shop. But she disclosed that she was no longer the company’s owner.

Call for an official investigation

The parliamentary leader for ActionSA, Athol Trollip, voiced his confusion after Simelane’s appearance before the portfolio committee.

The minister, in his opinion, had talked a good deal but had not offered any concrete evidence to back up her claims.

Trollip said he had written the committee’s chairperson and speaker pleading with them to launch an official investigation into the situation.

He was adamant that Simelane ought to step down from her position as justice minister in light of the ongoing VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

“Section 179 of the constitution gives her authority and power over the National Prosecuting Authority, and therefore she cannot continue as the minister while she has this cloud hanging over her head,” said Trollip.

“So, now we are going to push even harder that the minister answers about these allegations to an independent investigation, and we believe she should be charged and prosecuted before the court of law.”

