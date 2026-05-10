Minister threatens further action against ETDP Seta

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has threatened to invoke further powers under the Skills Development Act against the Education, Training and Development Practices Seta (ETDP Seta) after accusing its leadership of failing to adequately explain serious governance, financial and procurement concerns.

In a strongly worded letter dated April 23, Manamela told ETDP Seta accounting authority chairperson Dr Olwethu Sipuka that the institution’s response to a formal Section 14A intervention remained inadequate despite previous engagements.

“I further refer to the engagement held with the accounting authority on 7th April 2026, during which several critical governance, financial, and operational concerns were raised,” the minister wrote.

“At that engagement, the accounting authority was unable to provide satisfactory clarity or assurance on these matters.”

The letter reveals that the department had already issued a formal written instruction in terms of the act before receiving what Manamela describes as an unsatisfactory response. The act empowers the minister to intervene where a Seta is experiencing governance, operational or financial instability.

“Having considered the response to my instruction, I must express serious concern that a number of issues raised, both during the April engagement and in the formal directive, remain insufficiently addressed,” he said.

The minister specifically identified unresolved concerns relating to “governance accountability, the procurement and contractual irregularities associated with the head office lease, the status and implications of financial and audit concerns, and the rationale and consistency of certain leadership and administrative decisions”.

The correspondence suggests growing frustration within the department over ETDP Seta’s handling of internal governance problems and procurement matters.

Manamela said the accounting authority had been expected to submit “a clear, comprehensive, and conclusive account” dealing with all concerns raised by the department. “The expectation was that the accounting authority would provide a clear, comprehensive, and conclusive account of the matters raised, including specific actions taken, responsible individuals, timelines, and measurable progress indicators. This expectation has not been met,” the minister said.

Manamela has now ordered the Seta to submit a revised and consolidated response addressing every issue raised in the original Section 14A directive. The minister gave the Seta until May 4, to comply.

In the clearest indication yet that the department may escalate the matter, Manamela warned that failure to provide satisfactory answers could trigger further statutory intervention.

“Should the revised submission remain inadequate, I will consider further steps available to me in terms of the Skills Development Act,” he wrote.

The letter places the Seta under intensified scrutiny and raises fresh questions about it’s governance, procurement processes and leadership decisions.