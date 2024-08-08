Mischievous to reduce izimbizo to rands and cents – Magwenya

The Presidency has lashed at those opposed to the costly presidential imbizo. It asserts that izimbizos are a priority of the seventh administration and would not be stopped after several generations of the Presidency.

This after the Economic Freedom Fighters declared the Presidential Imbizo events as a wasteful expenditure. The EFF cited the R44-million spent on the events could have been spread among various ministries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said these events were important to fulfil the government’s obligation to interact and communicate with every citizen of the country.

Imbizos more crucial for the GNU

He said it has become more crucial in the government of national unity (GNU). This so that all citizens would have an insight into how the new administration would serve them.

“Yes, critics will point out the high cost of DDMs. And they will motivate how the money could have been utilised elsewhere. Indeed, one cannot quantify the impact of the presidential izimbizo in monetary terms. But it should be measured over the medium to long-term of what changes such events will bring to communities,” said Magwenya.

“It is mischievous to reduce the presidential izimbiso to rands and cents. [This] is about a caring government that is closer to the people. Ensuring the rights to access to basic services is solidified,” he added.

Magwenya said that the Presidential Izimbizo and public participation programmes are not a trick for attention. Nor are they a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money.

He said the programme is meant to promote inclusive development in conjunction with other stakeholders. It is not only focuses on challenges, he said.

Notable successes around them

“There have been notable success coming out of intervention inspired by the Presidential imbizo. For example, in the Sedibeng District in Gauteng, the Presidential Imbizo contributed to a clinic becoming fully operational. The clinic, which was built before the Covid-19 lockdown, had become a white elephant. And the community in Zone 17 Sebokeng had to travel distances for basic medical care.

“Through the Presidential imbizo in October 2022, an inter-governmental task team comprising of national, provincial, local government and Eskom, identified the gaps for the clinic to become operational. The big issue was that it was not connected to the grid. And that there was a stand-off between the different spheres of government about costs,” said Magwenya.

No processes violated in the process

The Presidential spokesperson said it is undeniable that the events may be costly at times. However, the officials involved should always ensure that procurement processes are followed. The Public Finance Management Act adherence and law violations should be investigated thoroughly.

He said the next Presidential Imbizo will be held at Tsakane Stadium at Ekurhuleni Metro, and more are to follow.

