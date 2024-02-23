MK leader Jacob Zuma wants young males to undergo conscription

The ANC splinter grouping uMkhonto weSizwe party (MKP) has promised sweeping changes should the political formation be voted into power. The party will contest the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mandatory conscription for young males

One of the key changes is the mandatory conscription for young males who have completed Grade 12. According to party leader, former president Jacob Zuma, the move will inculcate a culture of patriotism and self-discipline among the youth.

“There will be no gap year. Instead, young males who have completed their matric will undergo a compulsory military training. Going to a military camp will teach them to be responsible citizens. It will also teach them discipline and important life lessons,” said Zuma.

The former head of state was also a commander of the now banned ANC armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe. He believes the plan will assist in addressing the rising youth unemployment.

Promoting patriotism, tackling unemployment

“They must be taught to be patriotic and defend their country. This will also reduce the crisis we have of youth unemployment,” he said.

Zuma said this as the party has been on a recruitment drive to win over disgruntled ANC members. It is also eyeing former leaders who were sidelined when President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected party leader.

But ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Thursday launched a tirade against the MK party. He said it had nothing to offer to voters. Mbalula said it was an orchestrated strategy to defuse ANC’s electoral support.

Mbalula labels the move nothing but opportunist

“There are people who believe in him. There are also opportunists who are with him. They stand to benefit positions, patronage and all of that. Their era of patronage that they benefitted from is over and they think, they can get it through MK party,” said Mbalula.

He also poured scorn at the real reason behind the formation of the party, saying Zuma was not genuine.

“It is a party that was formed on a particular mission. The truth about MK is not what former President Zuma says and he knows. It’s not about Cyril, but something else,” Mbalula alleged.

ANC manifesto launch

Meanwhile, the ANC will this weekend hold its manifesto launch, dubbed the Mayihlome rally, at Durban’s Mabhida Stadium. It will give a clearer indication of the party in terms of their likely electoral support ahead of the May 29 provincial and national polls.

