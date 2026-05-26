MK Party caucus in Mpumalanga sidelines Busisiwe Mkhwebane in virtual meeting

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party caucus in the Mpumalanga legislature held a virtual meeting last Tuesday without inviting former public protector and caucus member Busisiwe Mkhwebane, triggering fresh tensions inside the party, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Sources within the caucus said invitations to the online meeting were circulated among members, but Mkhwebane was excluded from the session.

‘Offensive’ voice note

The meeting was allegedly convened amid anger from senior caucus figures over a voice note in which a person described as a “colleague” of Mkhwebane reportedly made remarks in isiZulu interpreted by some members as mocking or undermining party leaders in the legislature.

In the voice note, the speaker allegedly said, “Ikati li fikile, amagundwane azo qwala yonke i legislature.”

The phrase loosely translates to “The cat has arrived; the mice will climb all over the legislature.”

Sources said the remarks were viewed by some caucus leaders as disrespectful and politically loaded, particularly because they surfaced during a period of internal tensions within the caucus.

According to insiders, the matter dominated discussions during the virtual meeting, with some members arguing that the comments had undermined the authority of the caucus leadership.

The caucus is understood to have resolved to escalate the matter to the party’s chief whip in Parliament for further attention.

Sunday World understands that the invitation to the virtual meeting did not include Mkhwebane.

‘Petty fallout’

However, two people with knowledge of the disputed voice note questioned why Mkhwebane was allegedly being “crucified” over remarks they said were not made by her.

The sources maintained that the voice note originated from another individual and not Mkhwebane herself.

One source close to the matter described the fallout as “petty” and said the caucus was allowing internal emotions to distract it from more pressing political work.

“We have serious issues facing the people, and now leaders want to spend time discussing rats and cats,” the source said.

“The movement cannot be reduced to this. You cannot run to higher offices every time someone says something that hurts your feelings.”

The source said involving senior party leadership over the voice note would make the caucus appear unserious.

“Do you really think President Zuma will be impressed to receive a report about people fighting over rats’ talk?

“There are much bigger battles facing the organisation,” the source said, referring to party president and former head of state Jacob Zuma.

“They are behaving as if politics were a Sunday school. Politics is rough. People say things. Leaders must develop a thick skin.”

Anger directed at Mkhwebane ‘baffling’

The source also questioned why anger had been directed at Mkhwebane when she was not the person who allegedly recorded the voice note.

“If she did not say those words herself, why is she being isolated and excluded from meetings? That is what people are asking quietly behind the scenes,” the source said.

A senior MK Party leader also criticised the exclusion of Mkhwebane from the meeting, describing the conduct as divisive and inconsistent with how caucus structures were expected to operate inside the party.

“The organisation cannot build unity by excluding comrades from internal discussions,” the leader said.

“If this happened at a national level, it would not be tolerated. You cannot selectively decide who attends caucus meetings because of anger or factional frustrations.”

The leader warned that the party must handle internal disputes carefully to avoid deepening divisions.

“We must engage each other politically and organisationally. Once people start isolating one another, it creates mistrust and unnecessary camps inside the movement,” the leader said.

Questions sent to the MK Party chief whip in the legislature, Tshepo Sikhosana, were not answered at the time of publishing.

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