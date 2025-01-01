Shivambu cracks the whip, suspends top MK Party leaders in KZN

The MK Party did what it does best — removing leaders from influential positions — just on the last day of the year.

One of the top leaders of the party led by former president Jacob Zuma, was sent packing in Kwazulu-Natal on Tuesday.

With immediate effect, the MK Party suspended Dr Kwazi Mbanjwa, its chief whip and a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.

Mbanjwa was one of the most trusted lieutenants during Zuma’s tenure as the country’s president.

Floyd Shivambu, the secretary-general of the MK Party, suspended the former director-general of the Kwazulu-Natal government on Tuesday. Shivambu wrote in a letter that Mbanjwa would also be subject to a disciplinary hearing after Zuma ordered him to be suspended and face the consequences.

In the letter we have seen, Shivambu stated that Zuma and the MK Party high command team issued a directive to suspend him.

Accused of non-compliance

“We confirm the correspondence sent to you by the office of the secretary-general on or about 2nd of December 2024,” reads the letter written by Shivambu to Mbanjwa.

“We confirm that the said correspondences were a directive from the president and the high command after the establishment of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial working team led by Mr Willies Mchunu.”

Shivambu noted that all leadership structures were replaced following the formation of the working team in accordance with the MK Party constitution, which gives the president of the party the authority to alter or disband the high command’s structures.

“Despite a directive from the high command to hand over all MK Party banking accounts to the provincial convener, Mr Willies Mchunu, the treasurer-general, Dr Thanti Mthanti, and the party leader, Inkosi Chiliza, by the 4th of December 2024, you failed and/or refused to do so.

“To add onto your non-compliance or refusal, on 10th of December 2024, you wrote to the Kwazulu-Natal legislature without the required consent from the president of the MKP or national high command, unconstitutionally divulging confidential and internal party information to third parties,” reads the letter of suspension.

According to the party’s constitution, Mbanjwa was also charged with failing to follow a directive from the national high command.

Two other top leaders suspended

“In light of the above-mentioned offences, the MK Party shall commence with the disciplinary process in terms of Section 6 of the constitution.

“I have referred the matter to the national prosecutor in terms of Section 6(2) of the code of conduct, and the office of the national prosecutor will communicate with you in this regard.

“Whilst the disciplinary proceedings ensue, you are hereby removed from your role of chief whip and cautionary suspended as a member of the provincial legislature with immediate effect,” wrote Shivambu.

The party has also suspended two other leaders, Thobani Zuma and Sifiso Zuma, who will face disciplinary proceedings for allegedly violating the organisation’s constitution.

Thobani, a member of the provincial legislature, and caucus manager at the legislature, Sifiso, were also removed from their high-earning positions.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content